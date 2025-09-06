When hope is based on rumour and spectacle, society risks mistaking an illusion for progress – Op ed

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 6 September 2025:

Watching APC supporters of Dr. Samura Kamara dancing and celebrating the idea that he will be handed power by ECOWAS while President Julius Maada Bio has even left the country is sickening, delusional, and alarming. The APC party stalwarts are observing this spectacle while they continue to campaign for the flag of the party come 2028.

But the real question is: why would people embrace such an unbelievable idea? How could citizens display such a level of naivety publicly, dancing and celebrating without verification?

When asked why they are celebrating, they respond that Dr. Kamara is going to assume power, claiming ECOWAS has announced it. When asked for sources, the answer is vague: “It is all over that he is going to be given power.” Yet only God knows when or if such a transfer of power would occur. This blind faith in rumour, celebrated openly, reflects a dangerous delusion and a broader societal vulnerability.

This public display of euphoria is not simply political ignorance; it is a symptom of Sierra Leone’s deeper social imbalance. Citizens are vulnerable to rumour and sensationalism because of systemic challenges: chronic unemployment, lack of civic education, and a disconnection from political reality.

The youth, in particular, are swayed by speculation and propaganda. They celebrate what they do not understand, mistaking mere noise and movement for influence or meaningful change.

“When hope is based on rumour and spectacle, society risks mistaking an illusion for progress.”

Monopoly of Happiness

The dangers of such unthinking celebration are numerous. Citizens who accept unverified information as truth are more easily manipulated. Politicians exploit this environment to divert attention from real societal issues while consolidating personal power. While people are caught up in dancing to the rhythm of rumour, actual governance and accountability are overlooked.

This cycle ensures that political actors can thrive without offering tangible solutions to pressing national problems.

Diaspora involvement further complicates the scenario. Well-meaning citizens abroad may unintentionally amplify unverified claims, reinforcing domestic hysteria. Social media acts as both a platform for connection and a conduit for misinformation.

Messages from the diaspora, whether accurate or speculative, can create a feedback loop that perpetuates ignorance, distracting citizens from the real work of governance.

“Progress begins when society values critical thinking over spectacle and substance over illusion.”

Monopoly of Happiness

The spectacle of celebration is more than political folly; it is indicative of a society disconnected from its responsibilities. Our governance structures, though imperfect, rely on an informed citizenry to demand accountability and engage meaningfully in democratic processes.

When citizens replace reason with rumour and analysis with celebration, they inadvertently weaken the foundations of governance. This is not about the APC or SLPP exclusively; it is about the sustainability and health of Sierra Leone as a nation.

Politicians flourish in this environment. While citizens are distracted by the notion that Dr. Kamara will assume power, political elites align themselves with President Bio, promote grand initiatives, and manipulate the narrative of national unity.

This misdirection allows them to consolidate influence, neglect real societal issues, and perpetuate public ignorance. As long as citizens are celebrating without understanding, those in power can operate with minimal scrutiny.

The youth, especially, need guidance and civic education to distinguish rumour from reality. Without critical thinking skills, they are prone to becoming pawns in political theatre. A country where celebrations are based on speculation rather than evidence fosters complacency and erodes civic responsibility. Real progress, economic, social, and political, requires citizens who are informed, sceptical, and engaged in meaningful discourse.

“Celebration without substance is a reflection of societal imbalance and misplaced priorities.”

Monopoly of Happiness

The consequences of delusion extend beyond politics. They affect social cohesion, trust in institutions, and economic development. Citizens who act on misinformation contribute to misallocation of resources, manipulation of public opinion, and neglect of national priorities.

Rumour replaces truth, spectacle replaces substance, and hope is constructed on a fragile foundation that collapses under scrutiny.

Consider the example of community development projects. Resources that could be allocated to healthcare, education, and infrastructure are diverted to political posturing or frivolous initiatives designed to impress or distract. When citizens celebrate without questioning, they validate this mismanagement and perpetuate cycles of inefficiency.

Education is central to breaking this cycle. Civic education, critical thinking programs, and media literacy initiatives must be prioritised. Citizens need to understand how political manipulation works, recognize rumour for what it is, and insist on accountability from those in power.

The youth, the most active demographic in political celebrations, must be trained to ask questions, analyse sources, and evaluate evidence.

Social imbalance is also reinforced by economic inequality. When citizens experience daily hardship, unemployment, and social exclusion, they become more susceptible to distraction by rumour and spectacle.

The desire for immediate gratification and the allure of sensational claims replace the patience and critical thinking required for effective citizenship. Sierra Leone cannot achieve genuine progress without addressing these underlying social issues.

“Social imbalance manifests when citizens lack the tools to discern truth from spectacle.”

Monopoly of Happiness

We must ask: what kind of future are we creating? A nation where delusion dictates political behaviour is a nation without direction. Where rumour becomes law, truth is secondary, and governance operates in a vacuum of reality.

Citizens must be educated to think critically, question narratives, and demand transparency from those in power. Civic education, media literacy, and social awareness are crucial to breaking the cycle of delusion.

The celebration of Dr. Samura Kamara illustrates a broader societal problem: Sierra Leone’s social imbalance. Citizens are influenced not only by political actors but also by structural gaps in education, civic awareness, and access to factual information.

Until these foundational issues are addressed, cycles of delusion will continue to dominate our politics.

Sierra Leoneans must reclaim the power of reason. They must challenge narratives that lack evidence, participate in governance with discernment, and focus on substantive progress rather than spectacle. Only when society values critical thinking over rumour and celebrates achievement over speculation can genuine happiness and national stability emerge.

About the author

Alpha Amadu Jalloh is the author of Monopoly of Happiness: Unveiling Sierra Leone’s Social Imbalance, available on Amazon.com. His work examines social structures, political behaviour, and the pursuit of societal balance and genuine national happiness.