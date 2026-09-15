World’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer partners with Spiro to accelerate electric mobility across Africa

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 15 September 2026:

Spiro, Africa’s leading electric mobility company, has signed a partnership with Yadea, the world’s leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, to scale accessible and sustainable electric transport across Africa.

The strategic partnership combines Yadea’s global manufacturing and R&D capabilities with Spiro’s operational network and battery-swapping ecosystem across seven countries. Together, the companies aim to build a scalable, commercially sustainable EV framework serving millions of commercial fleet operators, delivery services, logistics providers, and daily commuters in Africa’s fastest-growing mobility markets.

Under the agreement, Yadea will supply electric two-wheelers and related EV products tailored to Spiro’s expanding regional markets, while Spiro will integrate the vehicles into its proprietary battery-swapping and energy infrastructure.

The companies will also co-develop customized two-wheeler platforms engineered specifically for local road conditions and commercial utility across Africa.

This partnership deepens the China-Africa connection, pairing Yadea’s manufacturing scale with Spiro’s battery-swapping network and unique knowledge of African market dynamics to accelerate the continent’s transition to affordable electric transport.

“When we launched Spiro, our mission was to lay the energy and mobility foundation for Africa’s green transition. Our strategic partnership with Yadea is a major endorsement of our execution to date and opens fantastic opportunities to jointly pioneer the next era of electric mobility in emerging markets”, stated Gagan Gupta, Founder of Spiro and Chairman of Equitane.

Photo: Anant Badjatya, CEO of Spiro and Wang Jiazhong, Senior Vice President of Yadea Technology Group, signing the partnership, Dubai.

Anant Badjatya, CEO of Spiro, said: “Africa’s shift to electric mobility is accelerating and this partnership helps us meet that demand at scale. By bringing together Yadea’s manufacturing strength with Spiro’s electric mobility ecosystem and operating experience across Africa, we are compressing the timeline to clean transport — helping thousands more riders switch to affordable EVs faster and multiplying our climate impact across the continent.”

Wang Jiazhong, Senior Vice President of Yadea Technology Group, stated: “Africa represents a massive frontier for zero-emission transport. Our mission to reduce carbon emissions has reached a powerful milestone through this partnership with Spiro. Together, we are combining global innovation with local infrastructure to deliver scalable and sustainable mobility solutions that serve millions of riders and transform Africa’s urban transit.”

Founded in China, Yadea is the world’s leading manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, with more than 100 million vehicles sold worldwide in over 100 countries and 10 exclusive production facilities globally. A strong innovator with more than 2,000 patents registered in electric vehicle technology, Yadea covers a comprehensive range of urban micro-mobility solutions.

The partnership comes as Spiro accelerates its next phase of growth and expansion across Africa following its latest $270 million funding round, which included investment from NewTrails Capital, a Chinese fund. The company is building an integrated electric mobility ecosystem combining electric motorcycles with an extensive battery-swapping network, enabling riders to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in minutes.

About Spiro

Spiro is Africa’s largest electric mobility company present in seven countries, operating the continent’s most extensive and fastest-growing network of battery-swapping for electric two-wheel vehicles.

With more than 130,000 electric motorcycles, over 2,500 battery swapping stations and more than 50 million battery swaps to date, Spiro has achieved over two billion kilometres of low-carbon travel, transforming mobility and economies by replacing expensive imported fossil fuel-based transportation with affordable, accessible and sustainable solutions.

Through its expanding regional production network and operational assembly facilities in Uganda, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda, Spiro is committed to delivering electric vehicles made in Africa by Africans for Africa and the world. For more information, visit www.Spironet.com.

About Yadea

Founded in 2001, Yadea is the world’s leading electric two-wheeler brand and has ranked No. 1 globally in electric two-wheeler sales for nine consecutive years. Operating in more than 100 countries and serving over 100 million users worldwide, Yadea has built a retail network of over 40,000 stores. Guided by its mission to create a wonderful journey for global users, Yadea continues to drive green and smart mobility through technological innovation and high-quality sustainable transportation solutions.