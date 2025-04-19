Youth Charter calls for stronger youth-focused communiqué

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 April 2025:

Following active participation in the 2025 ECOSOC Youth Forum at United Nations Headquarters, the Youth Charter is issuing a call for a more youth-centred and action-oriented global communiqué.

This call urges the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and all Member States to elevate youth engagement and strengthen support for the growing global sport for development movement as a key contributor to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This year’s Forum, themed “Advancing sustainable, inclusive, science- and evidence-based solutions for the 2030 Agenda,” featured inspiring dialogue between youth leaders, UN agencies, and Member States. However, the Youth Charter notes a critical gap in the formal outputs: the underrepresentation of youth-led, grassroots, and community-based solutions—particularly those harnessing sport, culture, and the arts.

A Global Youth Call2Action

As a United Nations-accredited NGO, the Youth Charter reiterated its commitment to its Global Youth Call2Action, which urges governments and development partners to:

– Support the integration of sport for development into national youth strategies, education systems, and community development frameworks

– Adopt and replicate the Youth Charter Community Campus model, which uses place-based innovation to engage, equip, and empower young people through sport, art, culture, and digital learning

– Invest in Social Coach Leadership Programmes, to train local mentors who can guide young people away from violence and disengagement toward purpose and opportunity

– Ensure youth are not only consulted but co-creators in shaping policies and initiatives aimed at achieving the 2030 Agenda

A Stronger Role for ECOSOC

The Youth Charter is also calling for greater recognition and integration of youth-focused outcomes from the ECOSOC Youth Forum into the formal Ministerial Declaration of the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF). This includes adopting an annual ECOSOC Youth Communiqué, co-created by youth, to ensure their contributions are not only heard but embedded in high-level decision-making.

“If we are truly serious about ‘leaving no one behind,’ then young people must not be at the margins of global development discussions—they must be at the centre,” said Professor Geoff Thompson MBE FRSA DL, Founder and Executive Chair of the Youth Charter.

Looking Ahead

As the world moves toward the halfway mark of the 2030 Agenda, the Youth Charter will intensify its advocacy efforts to ensure that youth voices translate into youth outcomes, and that sport, culture, and creativity are recognized as essential tools in tackling inequality, disengagement, and global youth violence.

The Youth Charter extends its appreciation to ECOSOC, the UN Youth Office, and all collaborating partners, and stands ready to work with global stakeholders to translate this year’s Forum energy into lasting impact.

About Youth Charter

The Youth Charter is a UK registered charity and UN accredited non-governmental organisation. Launched in 1993 as part of the Manchester 2000 Olympic Bid and the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the Youth Charter has Campaigned and Promoted the role and value of sport, art, culture and digital technology in the lives of disaffected young people from disadvantaged communities nationally and internationally. The Youth Charter has a proven track record in the creation and delivery of social and human development programmes with the overall aim of providing young people with an opportunity to develop in life.

Specifically, The Youth Charter Tackles educational non-attainment, health inequality, anti-social behaviour and the negative effects of crime, drugs, gang related activity and racism by applying the ethics of sporting and artistic excellence. These can then be translated to provide social and economic benefits of citizenship, rights responsibilities, with improved education, health, social order, environment and college, university, employment and enterprise.

The Youth Charter (www.YouthCharter.org) is a UK registered charity and United Nations Non-Governmental Organization.