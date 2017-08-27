Breaking News – Heavy rains in Freetown tonight

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 August 2017

There are reports of extremely heavy rain in many parts of central and western areas of the capital of Sierra Leone, Freetown tonight.

Drivers have been warned to avoid the following areas: PWD by Campbell Street, Pademba Road by Dundas Street, West Street by Samba Gutter, Kroo Bay, Charles Street, Wilkinson Road, Wallace Johnson Bridge between Juba and Lumley, and Brookfields by railway Line – where the flood water has covered the bridge and many properties threatened to be submerged.

There are unconfirmed reports also of flooding in some parts of the capital – Crab Town by Ascension Town and Kroo Town Road.

BBC reporter Umaru Fofana is also reporting on Face Book that many residents living in the slum area of Kroo Bay have called him to say that “heavy downpour has inundated their entire community, with families having to climb on rooftops. The rains are not letting up.” (Photo: Some of the makeshift homes built at Kroo Bay).

Other reports are calling for the evacuation of some communities. It is believed that residents of 63 & 65 Dundas Street have climbed their rooftops shouting for help.

Anyone stranded or needing emergency assistance have been advised to call ONS on the following numbers: Africell 099258926; Airtel~ 119; Sierratel~ 119.

The people of Freetown are still trying to come to terms with the massive destruction and loss of hundreds of lives, which took place on the slopes of the Sugar Loaf Mountain and surrounding communities two weeks ago – 14th of August 2017. Over 500 were confirmed dead and hundreds more unaccounted for, with 600 homeless.

