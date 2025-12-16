How climate action is changing young lives in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 December 2025:

Climate action isn’t just about protecting the environment, it’s also a pathway to jobs, says Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

In Sierra Leone, young people make up 62.5% of the population, yet nearly 70% of youth are unemployed, many of them in Freetown.

Through the ‘Freetown the Tree Town programme’, Freetown City Council is restoring ecosystems while creating employment.

Young people are engaged in tree planting, geo-tagged monitoring, and data collection, gaining income and skills for the growing green economy.

“So far, more than 2,000 good green jobs have been created, proving that climate action can reduce youth unemployment while protecting our city,” says Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr.

In this video, Saibatu Sandy, Area Manager, and Kadiatu Turay, Tree Tracker, share how their work with ‘Freetown the Tree Town’ is transforming their lives and the environment they help protect: