From difficulty to hope: How Freetown City Council’s street sweeping program changed Yalie’s life

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 16 December 2025:

Under the Transform Freetown – Transforming Lives roadmap, Freetown City Council (FCC) has prioritised public space cleaning through the clearance of illegal dumpsites, market cleaning, and daily street sweeping.

With support from the World Bank, the initiative has created short-term employment for 4,425 residents mainly young people and vulnerable women while improving the cleanliness of Freetown.

Yalie Tenneh Kargbo is one of the beneficiaries. After losing her husband, she struggled to care for her daughter and triplet grandchildren.

Her life changed when she secured work as a daily street sweeper with FCC, enabling her to earn an income and support her family. In this video, Yalie shares the impact of the opportunity and commends FCC for its support: