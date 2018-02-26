Former Ghanaian president mahama arrives in Freetown

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 26 February 2018:

Last week’s elections campaign violence in a northern district of Sierra Leone, three weeks before elections are held in the country, does not augur well for Sierra Leone’s democracy and its hard won peace, after ending ten years of brutal civil war.

Although there were no reports of fatalities, yet the violent encounter between the ruling APC and the opposition SLPP marks a new beginning, in what is being predicted to be a fierce and violently contested election on March 7, if serious steps are not taken to build confidence and ensure that all parties are aware of the grave consequences of their actions at the International Court, where they will ultimately be held to account.

As the West African – ECOWAS elections observers arrive in the country ahead of the elections, a team of European observers are already in Sierra Leone.

And today, Monday 26th February 2018, the Former President of Ghana – John D. Mahama will arrive in Sierra Leone, on a three day peace visit.

He will be meeting with President Ernest Bai Koroma, flag-bearers contesting the presidential election, as well as key stakeholders.

On Wednesday 28th February 2018, Mr Mahama will chair a peace ceremony, during which all sixteen of the presidential flag-bearers will sign a peace pledge not to resort to violence and intimidation.

This event will be aired live on SLBC Radio and TV, AYV Radio and TV, Star TV, Radio Democracy and other social media platforms, on Wednesday 28th February 2018 from 5pm till 8pm.

