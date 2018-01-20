Kambia Constituency 062 nominates Kandeh Yumkella for Member of Parliament

Anthony Kamara: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 January 2018

Sierra Leonean born National Grand Coalition (NGC) presidential candidate, Kandeh Yumkella, has formally been nominated by residents of Constituency 062, Samu Chiefdom in Kambia District to represent them as Member of Parliament (MP).

Speaking to reporters shortly after the nomination process ended, an emotional Yumkella expressed his excitement at this historic nature of the moment but was also forced to recall how political forces prevented his father, PC Bai Sebora Yumkella, about 40 years ago from being nominated as he and many others were chased out of town resulting in the death of an uncle.

“Thus, I am happy that I am here today with my 80-year old mother to witness this moment once again,” he said.

Addressing NGC supporters outside Kambia’s National Election Commission (NEC) – Yumkella told elated fans that he is happy to have completed the requirements to be nominated later today in Freetown as Presidential nominee for the March 7, 2018 elections.

That his father was not accorded this opportunity, he expressed optimism that democracy is returning to Sierra Leone expressing confidence that he has nothing to be afraid of as rumours suggest his trip to Freetown may be hindered by thugs hired to prevent him from arriving in Freetown on time for his nomination.

Describing his nomination day as a march for freedom from the bondage of corruption, shackles of endemic poverty and a return to Constitutionality and rule of law, Yumkella said the “Time for Change” has indeed come and the NGC is the only party that can provide Hope, Opportunity and Transformation for the mineral resource rich Sierra Leone.

Dr. Yumkella departs Kambia now for Freetown, to carry out his presidential nomination at the National Elections Commission Headquarters.

En route to Freetown, Andrew Keili, Yumkella’s chosen running mate who is himself returning to Freetown from Moyamba District in Southern Province, will meet Dr. Yumkella at Masiaka from where they will both lead the presidential convoy.

Editor’s Note

Anthony Kamara, Jnr reports from Kambia District National Elections Commission Office en route to Freetown.

