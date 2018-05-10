President Bio delivers his inaugural parliamentary address

Anthony Kamara Jnr: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 May 2018:

President Julius Maada Bio has been widely commended for the content of his inaugural speech delivered at the official State Opening of the Fifth Parliament of the Second Republic of Sierra Leone.

The august gathering at the Tower Hill House of Parliament brought together a diverse group of Sierra Leoneans, who were eager to listen to the president delivering his New Direction agenda for Sierra Leone.

Supporters of the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) were boisterous in their support for President Bio’s performance today. But President Bio’s delivery, however, was not free of criticism.

“I am becoming uncomfortable with the presidential address. This is a very good piece, but it seems President Bio did not see the script until now,” said Hon. Sirajin Munirr Rollings – K, on social media as he tried to engage with Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, press secretary of the president.

Sandi did not respond to the post, probably because he was busy listening to the president in parliament.

Hon. Sirajin Munirr Rollings-K was wary about the manner with which President Bio read his speech. “At first, I thought he was being nervous, since this is his first speech in parliament,” he noted.

Amadu Lamrana Bah said, “I actually slept off at some point, Prezo became tired and delivery got bad.”

While it appears that President Bio May not have had enough time to review and practice the delivery of his speech, the overall impression is that Sierra Leoneans are pleased with the content of his address and wish him well, as he works with parliament to deliver his plans.

Meanwhile, the nation eagerly awaits President Bio’s inauguration which is slated for Saturday, 12 May 2018, at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

Numerous heads of state from the sub-region as well as celebrity friends of the first lady, Mrs. Fatima Bio have confirmed their participation.

The event is expected to be filled with pomp and pageantry, and would be a delight to all Sierra Leoneans as they observe the formal handover from the former ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) government.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Twitter

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Facebook



