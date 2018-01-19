State funeral for the late Solomon Athanasius James Pratt – SAJ Pratt

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 January 2018

The late Solomon Athanasius James Pratt – SAJ Pratt as he is popularly known throughout Sierra Leone and abroad, will be buried in Freetown on Sunday, 21st January 2018. According to reports – president Koroma has granted a State Funeral in honour of the late Professor and politician.

“The family had expected a Civic Funeral. But we were pleasantly informed today that a decision has been taken to upgrade it to a State Funeral, considering Pa Pratt’s excellent service to Sierra Leone as a distinguished Statesman,” Dr. Sylvia Blyden commented.

Professor, Lay Canon Solomon Athanasius James Pratt, fondly known as ‘Jolliboy’ or SAJ, died in London on Thursday, 28th December 2017, age 97. His remains has arrived in Freetown from London, along with close family members.

A Service of Thanksgiving and Holy Communion was held on Saturday 13th January 2018 at the St Mark’s Church in Mitcham, Surrey, in London.

The State Funeral will commence at 1pm on Saturday, 20th January 2018, when SAJ Pratt’s remains will be laid at the Houses of Parliament, Tower Hill, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

And on Sunday 21st January, he will be laid out at 23 Frazer Street, Murray Town, from 10am to 12.30pm, before moving on to St Charles Church Regent at 1pm to 3pm.

The funeral service will take place at the St Charles Church Regent, at 3pm. Professor, Lay Canon Solomon Athanasius James Pratt’s will finally be laid to rest at the Regent Village Cemetery.

Buses are available for mourners to take them to and from the funeral at Regent as from 11.30am on Sunday 21st January 2018, departing from Christ Church Circular Road.

Professor, Lay Canon Solomon Athanasius James Pratt’ is survived by:

His children:

Mrs Sylvia E.J. Blyden

Mrs Antoinette Roberts

Mr James Binji Pratt

Mrs Thelma Conteh

Mr Ibrahim Kamara

Mrs Sally Spain

Haja Kallah Kamara

Professor Dr Hycy Bull

Miss Sybil Pratt

Miss Jamestina Pratt

Miss Victoria Pratt

Mr Albert Pratt

Mrs Princess Kanu

Mr Olu Pratt

Specialist Genevieve Wilson-Taylor of the USA Army

Sons in law:

Sonny Roberts

Desmond Conteh

Desmond Spain

Olay Kanu

Donald Morsay

Daughters in law:

Liz Pratt

Gloria Bull

32 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren including:

Mrs Babsy Kaye

Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

Miss Cheryl Blyden

Mr Athanasius Blyden

Mr Huxley Roberts

Mr Bernard Roberts

Mrs Sonia Ogunbajo

Miss Jemma Pratt

Miss Hannah Wurie

Mrs Tracy Coker

Mr James Pratt junior

Mr Soliz Pratt

Mr Elkanah Pratt

Sister:

Mrs Oseh Nicol

Sisters in law:

Mrs Henrietta Pratt in London

Mrs May Pratt in the USA

Family:

The Pratt

Weekes

Fewry

Nicol

Davidson Sawyer of Regent

Oni Gabbidon & family

Cassandra Garber & family

Rev Albert Coker and family

Jones family of the Gambia

Candy family of Gloucester

Jack Williams family of Aberdeen

Johnson family of Rokel

Cole and Johnson-Cole

The Solade Adams of Regent

Thomas

Grant

Robertson

Palmer

Bucknor

Blyden

Roberts

Conteh

Bangali Kamara of Guinea

Family Friends:

Mr Raymond Taghioff

Mrs Margaret Abela

Professor Dr Eldred Jones

Canon Stephen Coulson

Lay Canon Farell Ryan Coker

H.E. The President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma

Vice President Mr Victor Foh & family

Secretary General of the APC, Ambassador Dr Osman Yansaneh

Mr Lamin Ngobeh and family

Justice Edmund Cowan

Vicar & Congregation of St Charles Church, Regent.

Vicar & Congregation of Dove Memorial Methodist Church, Regent

Vicar & Congregation of St Mark’s Church in Mitcham in the UK

The Congregation of Countess of Huntingdon Churches in the UK and Sierra Leone

He was a member of the Lay Readers Association of both the UK and Sierra Leone. He was the retired Registrar of the Anglican Missionary Diocese of Bo. He was a member of all Masonic Lodges in the English, Scottish and Irish Constitutions in Sierra Leone & the Gambia. He was a member of several Lodges in the UK including the Anglo-Sierra Leone Lodge, Ballards Lodge and Croydon 198 Mark and RAM Lodges.

He was Professor in the Victoria College of Music and also a member of the Old Boys Association of the Sierra Leone Grammar School. He was a member of the All Peoples Congress and also the BAR ASSOCIATION

Professor Pratt died in London on Thursday 28th December 2017 age 97.

