Watch Sierra Leone AYV TV this Sunday evening – as SLPP publicity secretary is wanted by police

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2017

The heat of political competition is apparent all over Sierra Leone. In recent weeks, as evidence of the heightening tension, reports of skirmishes between party supporters and police have become commonplace.

In this dicey environment, this week came the bombshell of SLPP senior official being hunted by Police.

On the back of a potentially disruptive move at such a sensitive period, the siege on SLPP Publicity Secretary, Lahai Leema is the hot issue under the lens on AYV this Sunday.

Join Angela as she hosts Alieu Kanu – Chairman of the Independent Media Commission; Lawyer Emmanuel Saffa Abdulai from the Society for Democratic Initiative; renowned journalist – Ibrahim Samura; SLPP Campaign Chairman – Dr. Alie Kabba; and Agibu Tejan Jalloh from the Office of the Government Spokesman.

You can watch the debate starting at 7:00pm this Sunday. Are state organs being used to contract the democratic space in Sierra Leone? Find out on AYV channel 33, AYV Radio 101.6 FM, ayvnews.com

On facebook you can catch us on https://goo.gl/F7X7QA and on the AYV mobile app this Sunday 12th November, from 7:00pm. Remember the live audience should be in the studio by 6:30pm.

