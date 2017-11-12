Dr Kandeh Yumkella elected presidential candidate for the National Grand Coalition party

NGC Communications & Media Team
Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2017
The National Grand Coalition (NGC), the youngest political party that is today the most progressive and vibrant party in Sierra Leone, successfully held its first convention of founders and delegates to elect its flagbearer and other leaders, yesterday Saturday, 11th November 2017, in the southern district of Bo.
The conference was attended by thousands of Sierra Leoneans from all walks of life, region, ethnicity, and, best of all, Sierra Leoneans in all colours.
The beauty of the convention was defined by its peacefulness and colourful atmosphere that successfully defied the status quo of colour politics.
The convention concluded with the most anticipated moment, the election of the party’s flagbearer for the 2018 Sierra Leone Presidential Elections.
The Chairman and Leader of NGC, Dr. Dennis Bright, acknowledged that the three flagbearers were all qualified to be the party’s presidential candidate, which he defined as a strength for the National Grand Coalition.
Mr. Michael Jalloh, Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, and Ms. Daisy Saquee were the three aspirants for the NGC flag. In the end, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella was democratically elected as the NGC flagbearer for the 2018 Presidential Elections.
The NGC Iron Lady, Ms. Daisy Saquee, came second, and Mr. Michael Jalloh was third. People in and outside the convention hall and around Sierra Leone celebrated the election of Dr. Yumkella as the NGC presidential candidate.
In his acceptance speech, Dr. Kandeh Yumkella thanked Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad who support his presidential bid and NGC for trusting him to carry the party’s flag for the upcoming presidential elections.
Dr. Yumkella explained his reasons for aspiring to be President of Sierra Leone by highlighting the many socio-economic challenges in Sierra Leone: 70% youth unemployment, politicization of public and educational institutions, lack of access to clean drinking water, electricity shortage, poor quality education, high maternal and infant mortality rates, corruption, etc.
The National Grand Coalition (NGC) thus was established to challenge the status quo that has kept Sierra Leone from achieving its potential, and offer Sierra Leoneans Hope, Opportunity and Transformation, which will be achieved with Dr. Yumkella as president of Sierra Leone. Because Sierra Leoneans deserves better.
This is the time of awareness for the youths in sierra leone, that somebody like KKY has the interest of the youths, the interest of the country. These are the people we’ve been praying to God for….people that put the interest of the country first, and not people that are just fighting for their self interest like the corrupt APC and SLPP.
This time round, beware that YOUR VOTE IS YOUR LIFE….NGC – UNITED WE STAND, UNITED WE STAND….we need a very good change…we need good governance….we need good education system………etc. The only solution is KKY. Thank you very much.
KKY and his baby NGC will fail in 2018. He is eloquent, but his eloquence is not what S/L need right now. He has been selfish to his mother land Sierra Leone.For all the time he spend in UN he should ask himself what he has done for Sierra Leone or better still the people of Samu or Tambaka. I see him as a big deceiver
This guy seems to have all the solutions to the world’s problems why can’t he turn the NGC to a universal party and crown himself the leader so he can solve all the problems of the world.
For sure he can make a difference in Sierra Leone’s politics. He knows what he is talking about and lets be very happy to have such a very good choice in our midst. Lets be proud of his achievement and help him to win the forth coming election. We will surely all benefit from it. Have a nice day!
By God’s power, with the NGC in power, it would be a clear message to every politician in our beloved nation that going to politics to steal, for selfishness, for abuse etc,is unwelcome and rebuked.
Sierra Leone needs a rebirth in every governance sector and the general population of what they call” 419″
Dr Kandeh Yumkella with the NGC might be the answer to Africa’s problem…..First Sierra Leone, then Mano-River Union, then ECOWAS and finally the OAU!!
I wish him and this new BABY all the best and for sure the winners of the next coming election in March 2018. United We Stand We Stand United
Thank God that at least we can see a light at the dark tunnel of the Republic of Sierra Leone ensnared, savaged, plundered by the ruthless APC party and their collaborators. Indeed God almighty has heard the sincere prayers of the average Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad for the time when good leadership, and good governance will prevail in the land of abundance buried with rich natural resources, abundant rainfalls and nice weathers for the cultivation, distribution of essential cash crops and cereals that will be beneficial to its own citizens at home.
It is a shame to read that Sierra Leone is the hungriest country in the sub-region of West Africa and the third hungriest place to live in the world despite the $170 million in hard US currencies that the Ernest Bai Koroma led APC party government had been giving to his Middle-Eastern business partners every year just to import rice – the staple food that the populace depend on.
From 2007-2017 Ernest Bai Koroma has given over US$1.70 billion dollars to his Lebanese business associates and friends just to import rice to Sierra Leone and it is time for us Sierra Leoneans to bring this current APC party down in March 2018 by electing Dr Kandeh Yumkella as the next Commander-in-chief and Executive President of Sierra Leone.
This is the man that even mainland China that the current APC party depend and relied on for support is excited and willing to work with him if he wins the 2018 presidential election.
Please my fellow Sierra Leoneans let us look at the vision, plans and goals this man has for our beloved motherland and vote for him come elections day March 2018. And let us not allow tribalism, regionalism, etc, decide who we should vote for – both at home and abroad. May God almighty richly bless Sierra Leone
God help our Sierra Leone…..NGC.
Sierra Leone needs a good government – NGC, that will care for the salone people….Peace.
Dr Kandeh Yumkella with the NGC is the only presidential candidate to break the myth of regional and tribal politics promoted by traditional political parties in the country.
He is the presidential candidate with a clear roadmap and viable governance programme to place Sierra Leone on track towards progress and improving the wellbeing of the people.
Dr Yumkellah deserves given a chance to take the helm of the country’s government in 2018 with the NGC.
The political party for a new Nation like Sierra Leone is the NGC. With grit and determination the party has set out the dreams of our Nation Sierra Leone.
NGC WILL bring a Patriotic, Pioneering Generation. We could achieve if we set our hearts and minds TOGETHER. NGC stands together for our Sierra Leone principles and values and people.