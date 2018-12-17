ACC agrees Billion Leones out of court settlement with former nassit director

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17th December 2018:

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced today that it has entered into an out-of-court settlement agreement with the former Deputy Director-General of the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT), Mr. Amara Kuyateh, and the Resident Engineer NASSIT, Mr. Franklyn Gerald O. Coker, following corruption investigations into funds meant for the NASSIT Sisimi Project.

According to the settlement agreement, Mr. Amara Kuyateh will pay back the total sum of One Billion Leones (Le 1,000,000,000.00) within one year.

Kuyateh has already paid the sum of Two Hundred Million Leones (Le200,000,000.00) to the ACC in part-settlement of the amount owed.

Mr. Franklyn Gerald O. Coker agreed to pay back the total sum of Five Hundred Million Leones (Le 500,000,000.00) within one year. He has deposited the sum of One Hundred Million Leones (Le 100,000,000.00) with the ACC.

The ACC reported that within the past five months, it has recovered approximately Nine Billion Leones (Le 9,000,000,000.00) which it will pay into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The ACC says it will proceed with charges against other persons investigated in respect of the NASSIT/Sisimi funds for various conspiracy related offences.

“The Commission wishes to further re-assure the general public that it shall not relent in ensuring that public funds are protected, and where necessary, recovered,” the ACC said today.

Share this: Tumblr

Email

Print

Pinterest

Google

Reddit

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

