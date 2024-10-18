President Bio honours Med-Tulai Agribusiness on World Food Day

Med-Tulai Agribusiness comms: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 October 2024:

The Makeni-based agribusiness initiative, Med-Tulai Agro Dealer, on October 16, 2024 received a national award of recognition from President Bio at the Koidu New Sembehun City stadium in Kailahun on the occasion marking the celebration of World Food Day and the 1st anniversary of the Feed Salone priority Government initiative/programme.

Reading the citation of the award, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Henry Musa Kpaka described Med-Tulai agribusiness as one of the few private sector players that have invested in the purchase of new tractors in support of increased food productivity. He explained that the Med-Tulai is also supporting the country’s homegrown school feeding programme with the sustained supply of their processed local parboiled rice.

Minister Kpaka used the occasion to motivate other private sector players to emulate the example of Med -Tulai Agribusiness and ‘come on board to support the actualization of sustainable commercial agriculture and national food self-sufficiency countrywide’.

It could be recalled that a few weeks prior to the occasion, Dr Kpaka paid a field visit to the Med-Tulai Processing Facility where he formally commissioned their $75,000 investment, and huge rice farm.

The choice of Med-Tulai Agro Dealer for the national award did not come as a surprise to many stakeholders who have been witnessing the consistent development of the local private sector actor.

Presenting the award, President Bio congratulated the CEO Kadija Bangura for their contribution to the Feed Salone agenda and her support to other female farmers.

The President assured the Med-Tulai agribusiness CEO and her team that his government will do everything possible to continue to provide and maintain the required atmosphere for the sustainability of the project and inclusive private sector participation.

Madam Bangura dedicated the award to all women farmers in Sierra Leone, especially those in remote settings, and inspired them to change their fortunes by going into productive commercial agriculture for self-reliance and food sufficiency.

She told her women folks that commercial farming/agriculture has what it takes to change their stories for the better.

She promised to do more and leave a very positive mark along the rice value chain and lasting legacy.

The award includes a free combined harvester that costs thousands of dollars.