Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr receives the 2024 German Africa Prize in Berlin

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 18 October 2024:

Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, on Wednesday received the 2024 German Africa Prize from Bärbel Bas, President of the Bundestag, Germany’s Parliament, at a ceremony in Berlin.

The German Africa Prize, awarded by the German Africa Foundation, is a prestigious recognition by Germany.

Since 1993, the German Africa Foundation has each year, honored one individual from Africa who has made exceptional contributions to democracy, peace, human rights, sustainable development, research, arts, culture, and societal progress on the continent.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, honored for her commitment to sustainable urban development, was selected by an independent panel of 20 members from over two dozen candidates.

The digitization of property rates, job creating planting and growing of 1m trees, the establishment of Freetown’s first wastewater treatment plant with circular economic benefits and her inclusive community engagement were among her achievements highlighted.

Upon receiving the award, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr expressed her gratitude, stating, “I dedicate this award to my teams and the residents of Freetown. This award is a recognition of our shared commitment and collective efforts to Transform Freetown and Transform Lives.”

As the 2024 German Africa Award winner, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr met with Svenja Schulze, the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Katja Kaul, Minister of State for the German Federal Foreign Office, the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Cooperation and Development as well as representatives of German business associations.

Accompanied by Cllr Zainab Conteh, Mayor Ak-Sawyerr had very productive and engaging discussions with German officials on the challenges of rapid urbanization, climate adaptation, the recently conducted feasibility studies for the Freetown Cable Car and job creation opportunities.