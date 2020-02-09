29 people arriving in Freetown from China quarantined in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 9 February 2020:

Twenty nine passengers who arrived in Sierra Leone through the Lungi International Airport from China on 3rd February, 2020, have been quarantined in an undisclosed holding facility in Freetown. (Photo above: Corona virus screening at Lungi Airport in Freetown)

They are being kept under “strict medical surveillance for a period of fourteen days”, according to the Minister of Health and Sanitation.

Dr. Alpha T. Wurie said measures are being instituted in conformity with guidelines under the International Health Regulations (IHR) to prevent and avoid any travel related introduction of the virus into the country.

During the weekly Government Press Conference at the Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr. Alpha Wurie said on 31st January, 2020, that seven Chinese nationals came through the Gbalamuya crossing point in Kambia district, but opted to return to Guinea when fourteen days quarantine measures were made known to them. (Photo above: Corona virus screening at Lungi Airport in Freetown).

In activation of public health national emergency operations for the Coronavirus in Sierra Leone, Dr. Wurie said there have been arrangements for treatment centres at the 34 Military Hospital, Lungi Government Hospital and the Jui Sierra Leone/Chinese Friendship Hospital.

According to Dr. Wurie, they have put measures in place to train DHMT members during the 4th Quarter surveillance review meeting; instructed DHMT to intensify IPC audit in all health facilities, functioning thermo scan at both arrival and departure, and quarantine relevant persons at the epi-centre as a necessary public health intervention to save lives.

The testing laboratories he said are Government Central Public Health Laboratory at Lakka, 34 Military Hospital in conjunction with the Chinese in-country military diagnostic team, and China P3 Lab.

