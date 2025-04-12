Sierra Leone’s State House is on fire

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 April 2025:

In the last hour (6pm GMT), the Sierra Leone Telegraph has received reports of large fire burning at State House in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown. The building is the official seat of the head of state and government.

Built in 1895, State House was initially referred to as Fort Thornton. In the colonial days it was the residence of the Governor of Sierra Leone, until it became the official residence of the Prime Minister of Sierra Leone from 1961-1971.

Since 1971, State House has served as the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Sierra Leone.

It is not clear what started this huge fire at State House this evening, but fire engines were seen entering the courtyard.

As speculations grow about the cause of the fire, questions are being asked about the rate at which the country is losing its key historical relics under the current Bio-led government, including the Freetown Cotton Tree which was brought down two years by huge fire.

This is how Evendo – the Global tour guide describes State House in Freetown: “The State House of Sierra Leone, located in the heart of Freetown, stands as a testament to the nation’s rich political history and architectural elegance. Serving as the official residence of the President of Sierra Leone, this impressive structure showcases a blend of colonial and contemporary design, making it a captivating sight for tourists.

“State House is surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens that offer a peaceful retreat from the bustling city, providing visitors a picturesque setting to appreciate the grandeur of this significant landmark.

The following amateur video showing State House on fire, was captured by a member of the public.

“As you approach the State House, you’ll be struck by its majestic façade and the intricate details that reflect the country’s cultural heritage. While the interiors are typically reserved for official state functions, guided tours may be available during special events or upon request, allowing visitors a rare glimpse into the workings of Sierra Leone’s government. The State House is not just a political hub; it also serves as a venue for national celebrations and events, making it a central part of Freetown’s social fabric.”

NEWS UPDATE

Five hours since the fire is thought to have started (at 4pm this afternoon), the fire force are still struggling to contain the blaze. According to the country’s ministry of information, the fire has not yet spread to the President’s Office on the second floor of the building.

Local reports say that the offices of both Dr Kandeh Yumkella and Presidential Spokesman – Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, have been completely burned out.