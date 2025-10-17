Africa-Europe Foundation announces inspiring Youth Awardees as part of #RoadToLuanda campaign

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 17 October 2025:

The Africa-Europe Foundation (AEF) today announced the winners of its 2025 Africa-Europe Youth Awards Scheme, recognising ten outstanding young leaders and organisations from across Africa and Europe who are advancing innovative, high-impact projects in various areas.

Now in its third edition, the Awards aim to promote initiatives to bring the Africa–Europe partnership to life, demonstrating how collaboration between the two continents delivers tangible results at both local and cross-continental levels.

The winners are:

– "Collaborate – African and Danish Youth Engaged to Create Sustainable Change": A civic engagement initiative connecting African and Danish youth councils to co-create sustainable projects feeding into the #RoadToLuanda25 dialogue.

The Awards form part of AEF’s #RoadtoLuanda25 campaign, a cross-continental effort to build momentum toward the 7th Africa–Europe Summit in Luanda, Angola on 24-25 November 2025.

Through this campaign, AEF is highlighting the people and projects that are strengthening the Africa–Europe partnership, shifting the narrative from aid to equality, and inspiring collaboration. The Youth Awards play a central role within this mission by amplifying youth perspectives and demonstrating how innovation and local leadership can drive lasting change.

As the think-and-do-tank of the Africa–Europe partnership, AEF connects policymakers, researchers, private sector actors, and youth networks to translate dialogue into action.

About the Africa Europe Foundation

The Africa-Europe Foundation (AEF) is the only organisation of its kind shared equally by stakeholders from both Africa and Europe. It is an independent platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue, frank debate and strategic analysis bringing together experts and leaders from diverse organisation settings (civil society, policymaking, private sector, academia), to strengthen the partnership between Africa and Europe.

Our multistakeholder Strategy and Working Groups offer a safe space for exchange on critical, sometimes contentious issues between Africa and Europe and form the backbone of AEF’s work to catalyse innovative partnerships and unlock untapped areas of cross-continental cooperation, from the future of health and the reform of financial systems to energy, agri-food and blue economy.

About #RoadtoLuanda25

#RoadtoLuanda25 is a cross-continental initiative led by AEF to build momentum toward the 7th Africa–Europe Summit in Luanda on 24-25 November 2025. Bringing together political leaders, think-tanks, youth networks, civil society, and industry experts, the campaign showcases tangible examples of Africa–Europe in action while highlighting impact, mobilising knowledge, and reaffirming youth leadership across both continents.

Anchored in data, dialogue, and inclusion, #RoadtoLuanda25 seeks to inspire a forward-looking narrative for the partnership and shift the paradigm of cooperation from aid to equality, translating shared ambition into collective action.

About the 7th AU-EU Summit

The 7th African Union–European Union Summit will take place on 24–25 November 2025 in Luanda, Angola, co-chaired by João Lourenço, President of Angola, and António Costa, President of the European Council, with participation from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Marking 25 years of AU–EU partnership, the Summit will focus on strengthening cooperation between Africa and Europe in key areas including peace and security, economic integration, trade, green development, digitalisation, migration, and human development.

The meeting follows the May 2025 EU–AU Ministerial in Brussels and represents a pivotal moment to advance a balanced, forward-looking partnership grounded in shared values, mutual interests, and a joint vision for sustainable growth and stability. Further information can be found here.