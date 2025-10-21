African leaders at the forefront of water and climate resilience at the Global Summit in Madrid

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 21 October 2025:

As droughts, floods, and water crises intensify across the continent, African ministers and leaders are mobilizing ahead of the 2025 Sector Ministers’ Meeting (SMM), taking place on October 22–23 in Madrid.

This political convergence marks a decisive step in the continent’s collective effort to secure water security and strengthen climate resilience.

A continental mobilization in the face of the hydro-climate emergency

Organized by the Government of Spain, UNICEF, and the Sanitation and Water for All (SWA) partnership, the meeting brings together representatives from over 60 countries under the theme “Breaking Silos: Uniting Political Leadership to Integrate Water, Sanitation and Climate Action.”

Figures from the WHO/UNICEF Joint Monitoring Programme highlight the magnitude of the challenge: nearly 400 million people in sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to safe drinking water, while over 700 million are without safely managed sanitation.

These deficits are compounded by climate change, from droughts in the Horn of Africa to flooding across the Sahel.

Concrete political commitments to turn challenges into opportunities

The summit aims to deliver three key strategic outcomes. The High-Level Pact on Water Security and Resilience will enable African governments to turn their ambitions into measurable commitments, supported by a Mutual Accountability Mechanism ensuring transparent monitoring of progress.

(Photo: Freetown City Council expanding access to clean water)

The event also serves as a springboard toward COP30 in Brazil and the UN 2026 Water Conference, ensuring that African perspectives shape global water-climate policies.

Africa as a laboratory of hydro-climate innovation

The continent continues to demonstrate its capacity for innovation through ambitious initiatives, from Kenya’s investments in climate-resilient water infrastructure, to Ghana’s universal sanitation drive, and Ethiopia’s efforts to integrate water and climate planning.

SMM 2025 will amplify the exchange of experiences and accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“African governments have proven that when political will meets partnership, results follow,” said Muyatwa Sitali, Acting Executive Director of SWA. “Africa’s leadership will be critical in achieving lasting change.”