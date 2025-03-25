African Energy Week 2025 to strengthen public-private partnerships in Africa’s energy market

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 March 2025:

This year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, will debut the first-ever National Oil Company (NOC) and International Oil Company (IOC) Forum, a dynamic platform that brings key public and private sector stakeholders into direct conversation to drive investment, secure new deals, foster local capacity building and advance exploration.

A key focus of the forum will be enhancing collaboration in the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources across the continent, with an emphasis on data sharing and joint decision-making to unlock untapped potential.

In South Africa, TotalEnergies is preparing to drill its first exploration well on Block 3B/4B, leveraging 14,000 km of 2D seismic and 10,800 km² of 3D seismic, with a large set of exploration prospects already identified.

In Angola, Sonangol is ramping up offshore exploration on Block 6/24, focusing on geological and geophysical studies and seismic data reprocessing to assess the block’s resource potential, which includes a possible commercial oil discovery.

Meanwhile, in Equatorial Guinea, GEPetrol has partnered with Panoro Energy on Block EG-23, conducting subsurface studies to evaluate the block’s potential, with the possibility of drilling an exploration well.

In parallel, new market activity is reshaping Africa’s exploration landscape, as both NOCs and IOCs pursue strategic acquisitions, partnerships and project expansions. Chevron has strengthened its presence in Equatorial Guinea by securing PSCs for two highly prospective offshore blocks.

In October 2024, Brazilian NOC Petrobras acquired a 10% stake in the offshore Deep Western Orange Basin in South Africa as part of its strategy to boost reserves and expand its footprint in Africa’s emerging oil and gas markets.

Last month, Chinese state-backed company Sinopec signed an $850 million contract with Algerian NOC Sonatrach for exploration and development, securing a PSC covering the Hassi Berkane North license. Sonatrach is also in discussions with Eni, TotalEnergies, Chevron and ExxonMobil for exploration and development activities in the region.

The NOC-IOC Forum will provide a key platform to examine these developments, fostering discussions on how public and private sector cooperation can accelerate exploration, attract capital and unlock new resource opportunities.

The NOC-IOC Forum will also focus on forging new partnerships to drive capacity-building programs and facilitate knowledge-sharing, empowering local talent in the oil and gas sector.

The National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) has been active in establishing partnerships to support the country’s goal of producing first oil by year-end. This includes a collaboration with QatarEnergy focused on providing training and development opportunities for NAMCOR employees in industry-specific skills.

In October 2024, NAMCOR also signed an agreement with global technology company SLB to improve operational performance in decarbonization, green hydrogen and sustainable energy, with an emphasis on local capacity development.

Meanwhile, Mozambique’s Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos is investing in specialized offshore drilling services, reinforcing the state’s involvement in the country’s oil and gas projects through an agreement with Italian multinational oilfield services company Saipem.

Additionally, the NOC-IOC Forum will facilitate the exchange of insights on regional and global energy regulations, helping participants navigate the evolving energy landscape.

In the Republic of Congo, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo is working closely with private sector companies and IOCs to gather input for its upcoming Gas Master Plan, as well as developing a new gas code aimed at modernizing the regulatory framework to attract foreign investment.

This push for regulatory improvements has driven increased IOC activity in the country, with Eni advancing the second phase of its $5 billion Congo LNG project and TotalEnergies committing $600 million to expand its E&P operations, specifically in the deep offshore Moho Nord Field.

The NOC-IOC Forum offers a strategic platform for both African NOCs and IOCs to present their exploration strategies, access available acreage and showcase ongoing energy developments.

By facilitating direct engagement across sectors, the forum will drive insightful exchanges on sharing data and insights to improve decision-making, optimizing operational efficiencies and unlocking new investment opportunities.

These discussions will ensure that partnerships are mutually beneficial, aligning national development goals with commercial objectives while fostering a more integrated and strategic approach to Africa’s energy future.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber said: “The launch of the first-ever NOC-IOC Forum at AEW 2025 marks a pivotal moment for Africa’s energy sector. By positioning key national and international stakeholders in direct dialogue, the forum aims to drive investment, foster collaboration and empower local talent. This is an exciting opportunity for both NOCs and IOCs to present their strategies, forge new partnerships and contribute to the sustainable development of Africa’s hydrocarbon sector.”

