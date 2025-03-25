Is Sierra Leone’s opposition APC ready for Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr as its 2028 presidential candidate? Op ed

Dr. Doma: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 25 March 2025:

As the All People’s Congress (APC) prepares for the 2028 elections in Sierra Leone, several contenders for the presidential flagbearership are stepping forward ahead of the party’s 2026 national convention.

The recent resignation of Osman Abdul Timbo MP as Deputy National Secretary General of the APC, has sparked speculations about his possible candidacy, despite his relatively limited political experience compared to other declared aspirants.

After two unsuccessful election campaigns in 2018 and 2023 – though the latter remains disputed, the country’s main opposition APC must rethink its approach, strategy and leadership.

The key question is: who is capable of unseating the current government, especially given the ruling party’s determination to stay in power?

The APC is well known for chosing presidential candidates from its traditional base, mostly seasoned male politicians with strong influence in key regions. But after two election losses, it faces a critical challenge. Without a fresh strategy, it risks another five years in opposition.

Currently, the APC lacks a strong national voice in Parliament or elsewhere to effectively challenge the ruling SLPP party.

APC’s handling of the 2023 election dispute has also left many in the country questioning whether the party leaders are more focused on personal interests than on securing electoral justice.

However, Sierra Leoneans are frustrated with broken promises, poor leadership, and governance concerns. They are looking for change.

This presents the APC with an opportunity to select a candidate who can energize voters and increase its chances at the polls.

One such candidate is Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, who has declared her intention to run. She is widely seen as one of Sierra Leone’s most effective leaders and is the most prominent APC official currently in office.

Her leadership is built on integrity, accountability, and innovation — qualities often lacking in Sierra Leone politics.

As mayor, she has delivered tangible results and presented a governance model distinct from the current administration. She has the international reach, respect and recognition, currently lacking in the party.

Unlike some potential rivals within the party, many of whom have never won an election or have lost multiple times, Aki-Sawyerr has a proven record. She won the highly competitive Freetown mayoral race in both 2018 and 2023, defeating strong SLPP candidates.

Her ability to mobilize and protect her votes highlights her political strength.

As the APC approaches its nomination, the party must decide: Will it stick to tradition and risk another defeat, or will it embrace a new path with a candidate who has credibility, competence, and broad appeal— especially among women and young voters?

The real questions for APC delegates are: Does the party truly want to win in 2028? Does it believe Aki-Sawyerr has the best chance of winning and defending its votes? Is the party ready for the governance approach she represents?

If the answer to all of these is yes, then the choice is clear.