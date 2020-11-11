Sierra Leone Telegraph: 11 November 2020:

On November 19th 2020, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2021), will present an expert panel discussion focused on African Fashion: The Journey to the Global Market.

This online event, designed for the emerging African Fashion sector is part of a series of digital events supporting the creative programme that will take place at the second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2020) in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 6th to 12th, 2021, under the theme “Building Bridges for a Successful AfCFTA”.

It will be presented by The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda. IATF2021 will include a comprehensive creative programme with fashion being a key pillar.

The conversation will focus on some of the key links in the fashion value chain, specifically creativity (and protecting it through IP policy), global reach and distribution, and access to finance.

A range of successful fashion icons on the panel will share their journeys to global success through this filter, unpacking how they were able to secure the financing and global reach to support their creative visions.

The panel will also include representatives from Afreximbank and The African Development Bank. They will provide further insights on how the sector can access some of the resources required to build the monetisation ecosystem in this viable sector.

This engaging and interactive discussion is aimed at emerging fashion entrepreneurs across the fashion industry value chain and is free to attend, although pre-registration is essential.

Panellists

Kibonen Nfi – Founder & Creative Director KibonenNY

Lulu Shabell – Co-Founder African Youth Mentorship Network

Emanuela Gregorio – Economist and Fashionomics Africa Coordinator at the African Development Bank Group

Abisade Adenubi – Founder and CEO of Heritage Apparels

Registration is free but essential here: ow.ly/M55V50Cf9ZP

For more information:

#IATF2021

https://www.intrafricantradefair.com/en

@iatf2021

