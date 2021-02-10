Alhaji Miniru Alusine Savage has sadly passed away in London

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 10 February 2021:

The death is reported of Alhaji Miniru Alusine Savage, who sadly passed away in a London hospital today, 10th February 2021, after a short illness. He is survived by his sister Haja Maazatu Savage in Fourah Bay, Freetown.

He will be sorely missed by several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends of the Fourah Bay, Foulah Town and Aberdeen communities in Freetown, UK, and USA.

Alhaji Miniru Alusine Savage (seen here in a photo taken by the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph a few years ago in London), was a father and grandfather figure in the Fourah Bay – Foulah Town – Aberdeen communities in the UK.

He has touched the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

His prayers (Duas) and sermon delivered at every Islamic and community event, will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Quran 2:156) – إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

(FROM ALLAH WE CAME AND TO ALLAH WE SHALL RETURN).

THE IMAM, MENTOR AND SPIRITUAL GUARDIAN HAS GONE TO ANSWER THE CALL OF ALLAH. MAY ALLAH GRANT HIM JANATUL FIRDOUS.

