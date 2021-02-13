In memoriam – Alhaji Miniru Alusaine Savage

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 February 2021:

The funeral of Alhaji Miniru Alhusaine Savage will take place at the Gardens of Peace Muslim Cemetery, Five Oaks Lane, Chigwell Essex, IG7 4QP , London at 11:00AM, tomorrow Sunday, 14th February 2021. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the maximum number of people allowed in the cemetery is ten.

Alhaji Miniru Alusaine Savage sadly passed away in a London hospital on Wednesday, 10th February 2021, after a short illness. He was 84 years old. He is survived by his sisters – Haja Enie and Haja Maazatu Savage of Fourah Bay, Freetown.

He will be sorely missed by several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends of the Fourah Bay, Foulah Town and Aberdeen communities in Freetown, UK, and USA.

Alhaji Miniru Alusaine Savage (seen here in a photo taken by the editor of the Sierra Leone Telegraph a few years ago in London), was a father and grandfather figure in the Fourah Bay – Foulah Town – Aberdeen communities in the UK.

He has touched the hearts and minds of all who knew him.

His prayers (Duas) and sermon delivered at every Islamic and community event, will be missed by all.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (Quran 2:156) – إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون

(FROM ALLAH WE CAME AND TO ALLAH WE SHALL RETURN).

THE IMAM, MENTOR AND SPIRITUAL GUARDIAN HAS GONE TO ANSWER THE CALL OF ALLAH. MAY ALLAH GRANT HIM JANATUL FIRDOUS.

