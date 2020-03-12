APPA presents national peace and stability communiqué to President Bio

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2020:

Executive members of the All Political Parties Association (APPA), yesterday presented a joint communiqué to President Dr Julius Maada Bio at State House, signed by twelve registered political parties – though not all, agreeing to maintain peace and stability in Sierra Leone . Three of the main political parties – the APC, C4C and NGC abstained.

Outgone Chairperson of the APPA, Madam Augusta James-Teima, said they were delighted to have had their first meeting with the President, saying that as an association they were putting hands together to support any government in power for the good of the nation.

She added that they were proud to support the National Civil Registration exercise, saying that that was a positive thing that would bring development to the country.

The new Chairman, Prince Coker, said that even though they have people with different political ideologies within APPA, they are ready to collaborate with government in the interest of the country.

He said that as part of their efforts to support the development process, they have signed the communiqué to maintain peace and stability in the nation. He also thanked the government for its support for the association.

In his response, President Bio congratulated the newly elected members and recalled that he created the platform for the creation of the association in 1995, noting that he was appreciative of the fact that they have been able to keep the association together.

He also stated that development is a collective effort and added that he is pleased that the association is helping the nation by creating the environment for peace.

