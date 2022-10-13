Breaking news – Mayor of Freetown arrested again tonight

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 13 October 2022:

Mayor of Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, is tonight in Police Headquarters in Freetown, after she was arrested this evening to answer further questions about allegations of misconduct and disorderly behaviour made by the police against her last month at the Lungi Airport, where a colleague – elected local councillor Sheku Turay, on 17th September was prevented from boarding an airline bound for the USA, where the mayor and the councillor were to attend various official engagements.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr could be seen in a video recorded at the scene, making emotional pleas to the police for the release of her colleague. Although Mayor Aki-Sawyerr was allowed to travel, her colleague was arrested and detained.

What then followed since her return from the USA, is that two weeks ago, the police issued a notice to Mayor Aki-Sawyerr inviting her for questioning in relation to allegations of “obstructing police work and disorderly behaviour at a police station”.

And on Monday, 3rd October 2022, after eight hours of intense interrogation, she was released on bail pending further investigations.

This evening, the Sierra Leone Telegraph was informed by the Mayor that she has been arrested and taken to CID for questioning.

“I am currently at the Criminal Investigations Department of the Sierra Leone Police. I am being charged to court for obstructing police activity as I type. I am in total shock. I am about to be “profiled” and then they are deciding whether to detain me. I am in total shock,” Mayor Aki-Sawyerr told the Sierra Leone Telegraph.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr is a senior member of the main opposition APC party whose leaders are currently facing a barrage of harrassment and intimidation, with presidential and general elections less than a year away.

There are increasing calls for the international community to stop looking the other way, in the face of serious human rights abuses by the SLPP government of President Julius Maada Bio, a former military leader turned president, whose human rights record critics say – now poses serious threat to the stability of the country.

