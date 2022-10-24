Britain has a new Prime Minister and he is not white – he is from the Black and Minority Ethnic Community

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 24 October 2022:

Profound history has been made today in Britain, after members of parliament of the ruling Conservative Party gave their overwhelming support to the former Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rishi Sunak to take over from Liz Truss, following her resignation as Prime Minister last week, as the country’s economy took a nosedive amid rising inflation, higher interest rate, and political turmoil not seen in decades.

Aged 42, Rishi has also become the youngest British Prime Minister in living memory. He is the first Asian and first member of the Black, Minority Ethnic (BAME) population in Britain to hold the highest office in the country.

In his previous post as Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi managed the country’s finances during the Covid pandemic and introduced several support packages for struggling businesses and households throughout the lockdown.

During the first wave of leadership contest which was won by Liz Truss after a vote by the party’s membership, Rishi had enjoyed an overwhelming support of the party’s members of parliament to become Prime Minister.

Today, and once again, he has gained enough support from his party’s MPs to become the first Prime Minister from the BAME community, as well as the youngest British Prime Minister in over two hundred years.

But there are tough times ahead as the British economy continues to struggle for survival on life support. Elections are due in less than two years; can Rishi turn the economic fortunes of Britain around? Will he hang on to power until then? Or will he also become one of the shortest serving British Prime Ministers?

