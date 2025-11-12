Burkina Faso extends citizenship to Black Americans to help boost economy

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2025:

Last Friday, 7th November 2025, Captain Ibrahim Traoré welcomed 700 African Americans, Afro-Caribbeans and Afro-Europeans, who affirmed their commitment to live and invest in Burkina Faso. They were in Burkina Faso for a Welcome Home event sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a Burkinabé Institute.

In his speech, Traoré highlighted the significance of Pan-Africanism in his country’s fight against neocolonialism and for the total liberation of black people. He asserted that Africans are the most resilient in the history of humanity because they’ve resisted all possible foreign barbaric systems of domination.

And he declared that Burkina Faso is not just fighting for its freedom and development; it is also fighting for Africa and the dignity of black people. He referred to the visitors as ‘700 ambassadors of Burkina Faso’.

Traoré announced that his government has lifted the financial requirement for obtaining permanent residence in Burkina Faso, which will allow the visitors to live and work in the country.

He promised to support them to invest in various sectors of the economy, such as agriculture, food processing, and energy. He also spoke about the need to establish a Pan African television and radio station in Burkina Faso.

The Zimbabwean online activist and former African Union ambassador to the US, who has been mobilising support for Traoré, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, was among the 700 visitors.