Freetown City Council decries government interference and intimidation

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2025:

At a press conference on November 10, 2025, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, joined by Deputy Mayor Kweku Lisk Esq., Chief Councillor Zainab Conteh, and other councillors, voiced serious concerns over actions which are undermining the effective functioning of the Freetown City Council.

At the heart of the persistent and drawn-out war being waged by the Bio government against the Freetown City Council (FCC) is the ministry of Local government’s political campaign to starve the council of its senior staff in order to cripple the council.

Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr emphasised that while the FCC is not opposed to staff transfers, due process must be followed by the ministry of local government.

She clarified that, contrary to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs’ press statement of 4th November 2025 titled ’Minister of Local Government directs implementation of Council Staff Transfers, urges end to stagnation’, the Council strongly objects to the transfer of its Finance Officer.

She described the proposed transfer as ill-timed, noting that the Council is currently finalizing its 2026 budget whilst also being the only Local Council piloting the complex Public Financial Management (PFM) Smart System.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr also made reference to strained working relationship with the council’s Chief Administrator Raman Tom Farmar, noting his lack of cooperation with the Council’s elected officials and explained that she had written to the Local Government Service Commission calling for his transfer.

She noted that these issues are occurring amid severe funding delays; since the start of the year, Government has only disbursed to the Local Councils the final quarter of the 2024 government allocations.

Chief Councillor Zainab Conteh recounted instances of intimidation and bullying by both the Chief Administrator and the Minister of Local Government..

Deputy Mayor Kweku Lisk reaffirmed that staff matters fall under the jurisdiction of the Local Government Service Commission, not the Ministry. He emphasised that while the Council is not opposed to staff transfers, it is deeply concerned about the timing of the Finance Officer’s transfer and criticised the Ministry for overstepping its mandate, effectively usurping the functions of the Local Government Service Commission.

