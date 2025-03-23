Cameroon’s political octogenarians strangling the nation – Op ed

Valentine Nzeng: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 March 2025:

Cameroon’s political system has become a shameful cycle of stagnation, corruption, and power entrenchment, with 91-year-old Niat Njifenji Marcel and 85-year-old Cavaye Yeguie Djibril once again reappointed to lead the Senate and National Assembly.

Adding to this political stranglehold, 92-year-old Paul Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for over four decades, is likely eyeing yet another re-election, further tightening his grip on a nation that desperately needs new leadership.

This is no longer just a failure of governance; it is an outright hijacking of the country’s future.

Cameroon is being held hostage by a ruling elite that refuses to let go of power, while the younger generation is sidelined, left without opportunities or a voice in shaping their own destiny.

It has come to a critical point: Cameroonians, especially the youth, must rise up and take back their country. If action is not taken now, the nation will remain trapped in an endless cycle of aging rulers clinging to power, while the people suffer from economic hardship, unemployment, and political repression.

The time for waiting is over. If the people do not reclaim their future, they will remain prisoners of this outdated and self-serving system for decades to come.