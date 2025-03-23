Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr among 33 extraordinary changemakers creating a better future for the planet

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 23 March 2025:

Freetown Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr and Eugenia Kargbo – Africa’s First Chief Heat Officer in Sierra Leone, have been recognised by the National Geographic among 33 extraordinary individuals across the world whose visionary ideas and relentless efforts are making a global impact. (Photo above: Freetown City Council’s Eugenia Kargbo and Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr recognised by National Geographic for their outstanding work in tackling the impact of climate change and deforestation).

From Hollywood powerhouses and pioneering scientists to climate champions and groundbreaking entrepreneurs, ‘National Geographic 33’ celebrates innovators and icons reshaping the world – whether by protecting our environment, advocating for mental health, or revolutionizing industries like fashion to be more sustainable.

Meet the women working to bring Freetown back from the brink of climate emergency.

Read more on this story below:

