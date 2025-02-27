Drug baron ‘Bolle’ Jos who is hiding in Sierra Leone is slammed another sentence in absentia

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 27 February 2025:

According to report by The Brussels Times, the notorious Dutch drug criminal ‘Bolle’ Jos Leijdekkers (Dutch for ‘tubby Jos’) who according to Dutch police is the most wanted person in the Netherlands, was last week sentenced to another prison term of 13 years in absentia by the Antwerp correctional court for ordering the failed theft of 10 tonnes of cocaine.

The court heard that the robbery was meticulously planned but ultimately was not successful.

According to the report, a total of 19 defendants stood trial, of which two were acquitted. Seven members of the Dutch commando involved in the attempted theft were each sentenced to ten years, and other defendants received prison terms ranging from one year with probation to nine years.

In October 2023, customs discovered a shipment of 10 tonnes of cocaine – worth around €250 million – in a container of soy flour. To remove the drugs from the shipment, the container was taken to a warehouse in Kalmthout. The drugs were then moved to a customs warehouse in Antwerp where they awaited destruction.

The drug gang, led by Leijdekkers, wanted to recover the shipment. Armed men appeared at the Kalmthout warehouse soon after, but this was empty. They threatened two individuals before leaving.

One of the victims called the police and the Rapid Response Team (SRT) intercepted a suspicious van with Dutch number plates near the customs warehouse. Police arrested seven heavily armed men.

Further investigation identified ‘Bolle’ Jos who is alleged to be married to the daughter of the president of Sierra Leone, as the mastermind.

The Public Prosecutor said the incident could have ended in a bloodbath if the drugs had still been in the warehouse. “The armed commando wanted to recover that batch of cocaine at any cost,” the Prosecutor said during the trial.

The judge said that the gang “did not consider the consequences of their actions in any way”, adding that the consequences of a gun fight “would have been incalculable”.

However, it is unlikely Leijdekkers will lose sleep over his prison sentence – he has already been sentenced to 24 years for his part in six drug transports and a murder contract. He has been on the run for years.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service confirmed last month that he is hiding in Sierra Leone, where he is suspected to have obtained a Sierra Leonean citizenship.

The government of Sierra Leone has declined an extradition order from the Dutch authorities. In the meantime, investigations by Sierra Leone police are ongoing, says the government statement.