Now we have a clear picture of the back room

Alpha Amadu Jalloh: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 March 2025:

For decades, Africa has been subjected to a pattern of coercion disguised as diplomacy. It is a cycle that repeats itself with every new U.S. administration, regardless of whether the president is a Democrat or a Republican.

The recent events at the White House involving President Donald Trump and his Vice President, J.D. Vance, have further exposed the backroom dealings that African leaders have been subjected to for years.

Now, more than ever, we have a clear picture of what happens behind closed doors when African presidents are invited to the White House.

It is unfortunate that many African governments still celebrate such invitations as if they signify a genuine partnership. The images of African leaders beaming with pride after a trip to Washington, D.C., create the illusion of progress.

Yet, behind those smiles, they are often met with humiliation, pressure, and subtle threats. They do not enter the White House to negotiate as equals; they are summoned to be reminded of their dependency, coerced into signing agreements that overwhelmingly favour the United States, and subtly warned about the consequences of defiance.

What transpired last Friday in Washington, D.C., should serve as a wake-up call to every African nation. For the first time in a long time, a world leader, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, publicly challenged the United States on its exploitative approach to rare earth metals.

His bold stance exposed how Washington operates, using aid and security concerns as leverage to extract strategic resources from weaker nations. If an Eastern European leader like Zelensky can push back, why can’t African leaders do the same?

Africa’s natural wealth has long been its greatest blessing and its greatest curse. From the days of colonial plunder to modern economic imperialism, the continent has been drained of its resources under the guise of partnerships, investments, and economic assistance.

The wars in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, Somalia, and other African nations are not just internal conflicts; they are battles fuelled by foreign interests looking to control Africa’s wealth.

The instability that persists in resource-rich nations is not a coincidence, it is a tool used to ensure that Africa remains weak, divided, and easily manipulated.

Donald Trump’s return to power, if anything, will make this pattern more transparent. He does not hide his intentions behind diplomatic niceties. Unlike previous American presidents who masked their interventions with language about democracy and human rights, Trump and his team are more blatant in their transactional approach. They see Africa as a resource depot, not as a partner.

The advantage for Africa is that Trump’s bluntness removes any pretence, he makes it clear that the U.S. is not in Africa for charity but for strategic gain.

This is where African leaders need to take a lesson from Zelensky’s courage. Instead of passively accepting deals dictated by Washington, African nations should collectively reassess their agreements with the United States and other global powers.

If African leaders were to stand together, tear up exploitative agreements, and renegotiate from a position of strength, the U.S. and its allies would be forced to take Africa seriously.

The reality is that Africa holds some of the world’s most valuable resources, cobalt, lithium, gold, diamonds, oil, and rare earth minerals that power modern technology. Without Africa, the global economy would struggle.

Yet, African nations continue to negotiate from a position of weakness, allowing foreign powers to dictate the terms of engagement.

One of the biggest reasons for this weakness is the mindset of African leaders. Many of them still view Western nations as superior, as if their approval is necessary for legitimacy.

This inferiority complex has been passed down from the colonial era and continues to shape diplomatic relations. It is why African leaders celebrate when they are invited to the White House but fail to demand equal treatment. It is why they sign agreements without negotiation, fearing that any resistance might lead to consequences.

But the world is changing. Nations that were once dependent on the U.S. are starting to push back. China, Russia, and other emerging powers are offering alternatives to the American-dominated system. Africa must recognize that it has leverage.

The continent does not need to beg for investments or aid, it has resources that the world desperately needs. The question is whether African leaders will wake up to this reality or continue to be puppets in a global game of exploitation.

The wars and conflicts in Africa will not end until Africans take control of their own destiny. Foreign intervention, whether in the form of military aid, political meddling, or economic agreements, only serves to keep Africa unstable. The solution is not more Western involvement but less.

Africa has the capacity to resolve its own conflicts, develop its own economies, and create its own future.

The backroom dealings that have kept Africa in a cycle of dependence and exploitation are no longer hidden. The world has seen what happens when leaders like Zelensky refuse to be bullied.

Africa must learn from this moment and stop allowing itself to be dictated to. If every African country were to unite and refuse to sign exploitative agreements, Washington would be forced to change its approach.

It is time for Africa to stand up. It is time for leaders to stop seeking validation from the White House and start negotiating from a position of strength. The days of bowing to Western pressure must come to an end.

The backroom is now exposed, and Africa has a choice, either continue being manipulated or take control of its own future.