UN, governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone promote cross-border peacebuilding  in Gola Forest

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 02 March 2025:

Last Friday, the governments of Liberia and Sierra Leone, in collaboration with the UN representations in both countries, officially launched the GOLA-REAP (Resilience, Empowerment, Access, and Peacebuilding) project at Bo Waterside, Liberia.

The event brought together government officials, representatives of the UN in Liberia and Sierra Leone, the Mano River Union Secretariat, local authorities, civil society organizations, and community representatives to enhance peacebuilding, sustainable livelihoods, and cross-border cooperation along the Liberia-Sierra Leone border.

The GOLA-REAP project aims to strengthen social cohesion, improve border management, enhance local governance, and promote climate-smart agriculture to mitigate conflict risks and foster economic resilience in the Gola Forest Landscape, a protected ecosystem shared between Liberia and Sierra Leone that supports biodiversity, livelihoods, and cross-border trade.

Recognizing the need for deepened cross-border collaboration, GOLA-REAP is supported by the United Nations Secretary-General’s Peacebuilding Fund (PBF), the UN’s leading financial instrument to invest in prevention and peacebuilding.

The Fund supports joint UN responses to address critical peacebuilding opportunities, connecting development, humanitarian, human rights and peacebuilding initiatives.

Morie Lengor, Minister of Internal Affairs in Sierra Leone, linked the project’s planned activities in border communities to national development. “[Sierra Leone’s] 5 Big Game Changers and Feed Salone initiatives are more than just projects—they are a call to action for our communities to take ownership of sustainable resource management. By strengthening cross-border collaboration, we are fostering peace, resilience, and economic empowerment for the people of Sierra Leone and Liberia.”

Seraphine Wakana, UN Resident Coordinator for Sierra Leone, opened her statement by thanking the Government of Liberia for hosting the event and commenting on the importance of the area. “Grand Cape Mount County plays a crucial role in regional peacebuilding efforts, crucial for the development of both countries,” she said.

“The boundary between Sierra Leone and Liberia means you have a shared past, a shared present and a shared future, a future you are dedicating efforts towards making it better. Importantly, the boundary means shared peace.”

Implementation of GOLA-REAP will be jointly led by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the World Food Programme (WFP) in both countries, in partnership with national governments and in collaboration with local authorities, community representatives, civil society organizations, and regional institutions such as the Mano River Union (MRU).

The project has already garnered support from key policymakers and peace advocates, who have highlighted the critical importance of this geographical area for sustained peace, security, and resilience in both countries and the potential of the project to prevent conflicts and sustain the peace in the region.

Edward K. Mulbah, Deputy Minister for Research and Development Planning in Liberia, emphasized resilience. “The Gola Forest is a shared heritage and a pillar of peace, security, and economic resilience between our two nations. This is a testament to our commitment to sustainable development and regional cooperation.”

The GOLA-REAP project builds on the PBF cross-border peacebuilding efforts implemented between 2021-2024 in Sierra Leone and Guinea, in which WFP and IOM supported governments to strengthen civil institutions and evidence-based policies for conflict resolution and peaceful co-existence between cattle herders and crop farmers in border regions of the two countries.

By enhancing collaboration and trust between local communities, forest rangers, border authorities, and national governments, the project aims to enable the prevention and peaceful resolution of community conflicts while advancing sustainable resource management in this important region.

“Through GOLA-REAP, we have a unique opportunity to make the Gola Forest a lasting legacy—not just as a protected area, but as a model of cross-border peacebuilding, cooperation, and shared prosperity,” said UN Resident Coordinator for Liberia Christine N. Umutoni. “Let us seize this moment, work together, and turn our shared vision into reality.”

The RC’s comments reinforced the themes of conservation and prosperity that were present throughout the session’s remarks from both high-level partners and community members.

“This forest is our heritage,” shared Lawrence V. Sherbo, Commissioner of Liberia’s Kongba District, during the event’s opening statements. “We must protect it for generations to come.”