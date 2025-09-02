ECOWAS Fact-Finding Mission in Sierra Leone over border dispute with Guinea

Amin Kef Sesay: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 2 September 2025:

A high-level fact-finding delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)on August 26, 2025 commenced engagements with the Government of Sierra Leone over the protracted Yenga border dispute with neighbouring Guinea.

The team, comprising ECOWAS officials, technical experts and representatives of the Mano River Union (MRU), met with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development (MoPED) in Freetown, where they were received by the Minister, Kenyeh Barlay and senior Government officials.

In her welcome address, Minister Kenyeh Barlay reaffirmed Sierra Leone’s commitment to a peaceful resolution of the matter, stressing that the issue goes beyond land to questions of sovereignty, history and peaceful coexistence between peoples.

She said the mission aligns with the four-point agenda of President Julius Maada Bio, in his role as ECOWAS Chair, which prioritizes restoring constitutional order, strengthening regional security, advancing integration and building institutional credibility.

“The Yenga matter is a national priority. We appreciate ECOWAS for this initiative and pledge our full support for an impartial and lasting solution,” she said.

Development Secretary, Ambrose James, also highlighted Sierra Leone’s ongoing cooperation with ECOWAS, commending President Bio’s leadership in promoting peace and resilience across the region.

The ECOWAS delegation was led by Dr. Odigie Brown, Program Officer for Mediation at the ECOWAS Commission, alongside John Azumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone. Dr. Odigie Brown underscored the need for impartiality, independence and inclusivity, stating that the mission’s work aims not only to address a border issue but also to strengthen regional peace.

Other delegation members included Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of the ECOWAS Democracy and Good Governance Division, E. Mohamed Njie and MRU representative, Ange M.C. Konan Munu. Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), the Ambassadorial delegate emphasized collaboration and neutrality as guiding principles, assuring Sierra Leone of the Council’s commitment to an amicable resolution.

During technical sessions, experts outlined their methodology, pledging a comprehensive and confidential assessment of the dispute. They explained that their task is to examine historical and geographical dynamics, assess the perspectives of border communities, review past initiatives and recommend durable solutions acceptable to both nations.

The delegation also engaged representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Lands and the Lands Commission, the Office of National Security and security agencies, all of whom provided insights into the historical and economic significance of Yenga.

The meeting ended with a joint reaffirmation of Sierra Leone’s and ECOWAS’s shared commitment to dialogue, impartial assessment and sustainable peace.

Minister Kenyeh Barlay expressed gratitude for the mission’s efforts while the ECOWAS team pledged to present their findings to the ECOWAS Authority for further consideration.