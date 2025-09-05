Sierra Leone’s teachers’ union on strike starting next Monday as schools re-open

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 September 2025:

Sierra Leone Teachers’ Union (SLTU) has announced that starting Monday 8th September 2025, it along with its associated unions will go out on strike, following the government’s persistent failure to invest in the country’s primary education sector.

In a letter written by the SLTU to the minister of basic and senior secondary education, seen by the Sierra Leone Telegraph, the Secretary General of the SLTU – Morris Conteh, calls on the government to promptly intervene in order to avert disruption to the reopening of schools across the country, after a six-weeks long break.

On 24th November last year (2024), the SLTU called off its notice of strike action to allow the government to settle all outstanding grievances brought to the attention of the ministry by the union bosses.

Almost ten months on, those grievances according to the SLTU remain unresolved. Hence their call for strike action, starting next Monday, 8th September 2025.

Whiles the minister is yet to respond to the SLTU’s demands, the government continues to boast that “free quality education” is its flagship programme.

But critics of the government are questioning the honesty of the government in making such claims, pointing out that the education sector like all other public sectors in the country, continues to be deprived of real investments, due to massive cuts in public spending, as government revenue and foreign aid fall.