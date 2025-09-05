 Sam-Sumana reaffirms supremacy of Sierra Leone’s Constitution and calls for ational Unity

Tab Media: Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 September 2025:

Former Vice President of Sierra Leone, Chief Alhaji Samuel Sam-Sumana, has delivered a strong and uncompromising message to the nation, reaffirming that the Constitution of Sierra Leone remains the supreme law above all individuals, institutions, or political interests.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 3rd, Chief Sam-Sumana underscored his lifelong commitment to defend constitutional governance, stressing that unity and respect for the rule of law are the bedrock of Sierra Leone’s peace and development.

“I took the government of Sierra Leone to the Supreme Court—I did not take the APC to court,” he clarified. “When the Supreme Court failed to deliver justice, I sought redress at the ECOWAS Court, not for myself, but to protect the Constitution of Sierra Leone for all Sierra Leoneans.” (Photo below: Sam-Sumana sitting second from right).

Defending the Constitution

Chief Sam-Sumana opened his address by reaffirming the central role of the Constitution in safeguarding democracy: “The Constitution of Sierra Leone is the supreme law of our land. No one—whether President, Vice President, Minister, or Director—is above it. Every public official serves under the authority of the Constitution, and we must all respect it. That is the law that binds us together as one nation.”

Reflecting on His Removal from Office

Recalling his controversial removal from the vice presidency in 2015, Chief Sam-Sumana described it as unconstitutional and unjust. He explained that his departure from Sierra Leone at the time was not an act of surrender, but a deliberate step to prepare for a greater responsibility:

“I left when I was unconstitutionally removed as Vice President because I knew I needed to learn, to prepare, and to return stronger—to protect the Constitution of Sierra Leone. My position was never about me; it was about service to the people. That is why I sought redress in the Supreme Court and later at ECOWAS. My struggle was to ensure that no leader, regardless of status, could tamper with our Constitution again.”

A Call to the Youth

Addressing the young people of Sierra Leone directly, he emphasized that his fight is not against any political party, but for the future of the nation:

“To the youth, I say this clearly: Sam is not fighting the All People’s Congress, nor am I fighting political opponents. My fight is to defend the Constitution—for you, for future generations, and for those yet unborn. Without respect for the rule of law, there can be no justice, no development, and no peace.”

Unity as the Path Forward

Chief Sam-Sumana stressed that national unity is the only path to lasting stability and growth: “The Constitution is not just a legal document; it is a sacred covenant that unites us all—North, South, East, or West. It transcends tribe, region, and politics. Only when we are united under its authority can Sierra Leone truly stand tall.”

Standing Tall for the Nation

Calling on leaders at every level to honour the responsibility entrusted to them, he reminded Sierra Leoneans that political power is derived only from the Constitution:

“Whether you are a President, Vice President, Minister, or Director, your power is not your own. It is derived from the Constitution of Sierra Leone, and you must respect it. We are here to stand tall—to ensure that no future leader will ever disregard the supreme law of this land.”

Chief Sam-Sumana concluded his address with a message of hope, resilience, and determination: “I will continue to fight for the Constitution, not for myself, but for Sierra Leone. For the youth, for unborn generations, and for every citizen who believes in justice and unity—this is our sacred duty. Let us protect what binds us together. In unity we will find strength, and through the Constitution, we will secure our country.”