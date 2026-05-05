ECOWAS household liquefied petroleum gas initiative officially launched in Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 5 May 2026:

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has officially launched the ECOWAS LPG 20/20 Initiative on 28 April 2026 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

According to ECOWAS statement, this marks a major step toward expanding access to clean cooking energy nationwide. The launch was held alongside a high-level policy dialogue focused on clean cooking, gender equality, and child protection.

The initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as a safer, cleaner household energy source, with a pilot phase expected to facilitate the transition of up to 10,000 households to clean cooking gas canisters across the country.

Officials said the programme is intended to improve public health, reduce environmental harm, and support the transition away from traditional cooking fuels.

The initiative is meant to create an enabling environment for private investment, standards, and supply chains that make LPG more available and affordable.

But questions remain, regarding the appetite of investors to enter an industry that relies on oil as the global oil supply pressure and prices continue to rise, fuelled by the US-Iran war.

Also, will the cost of LPG be affordable for the millions of poor households across Sierra Leone?

In another development, as part of its 50th anniversary activities, ECOWAS concluded a strategic visibility mission on Vision 2050 in The Gambia to deepen public awareness of its long-term plan for regional integration and prosperity.

Led by Mr. Gbogboto Bundu Musa, the delegation engaged lawmakers, civil society groups, media professionals, and students in Banjul on the shift from an “ECOWAS of States” to an “ECOWAS of People.”

ECOWAS Resident Representative Miatta Lilly French emphasized inclusive citizen participation, while Special Adviser on Communication Abdoulie Gassama highlighted the media’s role in driving awareness.

Feedback from stakeholders will help shape the implementation of Vision 2050 and ensure its benefits reach citizens across the region.