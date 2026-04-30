European Union delegation in Sierra Leone urges opposition APC to return to parliament

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 30 April 2026:

The European Union in Sierra Leone on Monday held an “insightful meeting with the leadership of the main opposition All People’s Congress party (APC)”, according to EU Ambassador – Jancek Jankowski, urging the government and the opposition APC to honour the eight points resolution of the Agreement for National Unity as well as the APC ending their boycott of parliament and local councils.

Jancek Jankowski said that the full and timely implementation of the Agreement for National Unity and Tripartite Committee Recommendations, are vital for the integrity of elections in the country, with general and presidential elections due in 2028.

Following those talks with the EU, the APC party yesterday announced that its boycott of parliament and local councils has now come to an end.

Commenting on the talks with the EUC representatives, Freetown Mayor and presidential aspirant of the APC, said: “Yesterday, I joined the leadership of the All Peoples Congress (APC) in a productive meeting with European Union Ambassador Jacek Jankowski, German Ambassador Dr. Pascal Richter, Irish Ambassador Patrick McManus and Jaen Lamy, French Chargé d’Affaires.

“The engagement focused on the importance of all parties upholding the eight-point communique of the International Moral Guarantors in order to facilitate the speedy, effective and inclusive implementation of the Agreement for National Unity and the Tripartite Committee recommendations.

“The APC welcomes and remains committed to dialogue as we work with government to strengthen electoral integrity and build public trust in electoral processes.”

This is a press statement published by the APC party yesterday: