ECOWAS spearheads West Africa regional peace, security and economic integration with €105 million from EU, Germany, and Spain

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 June 2025:

The Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union (EU), Germany, and Spain, in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit GmbH (GIZ), Expertise France, the Agencia Española de Cooperación Internacional para el Desarrollo (AECID), the Fundación para la Internacionalización de las Administraciones Públicas (FIAP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), yesterday launched four initiatives worth over €105 million, aimed at strengthening trade competitiveness and market access, improving peace and security; institutional capacity ; and enhancing trade in services in the ECOWAS region.

The initiatives, co-funded by the EU, Germany, and Spain were launched at a high-level event at the ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja, bringing together over 80 senior officials and partners from across West Africa and Europe.

The German Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, H.E. Annett Günther emphasized that, ‘over the past 20 years, Germany has continuously supported ECOWAS and its member states in this process as we believe that regional integration promotes economic development, political stability, inclusive societies and environmental protection.

The projects are a testament to the strong and coordinated German and European partnership with ECOWAS.’

The Deputy Head of Mission at the Spanish Embassy in Nigeria, Mrs. María Higón Velasco, stated: “The ECOWAS Commission plays a pivotal role in ensuring regional cooperation, promoting integration in West Africa, and maintaining peace and security. The projects presented today support the organization’s ability to conduct transparent dialogue and coordination with member states, development partners, and civil society organizations in the region, thereby facilitating the achievement of the ECOWAS Vision 2050 goals.

“This is a strategic element of the alliance of AECID and ECOWAS since 2008 and of the ECOWAS-AECID Work Programme 2025-2028. Fundación FIAP has recently joined this effort providing expertise in the mobilization of the Spanish public sector knowledge.”

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Gautier Mignot stated that, “these initiatives – complementary in their objectives, reflect the European Union’s steadfast commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and integrated West Africa. By deepening our partnership with ECOWAS through support for governance, institutional capacity, and regional trade, we are investing in the region’s stability, economic resilience, and the empowerment of its people.”

Speaking at the launch, The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, said: “May I use this occasion to congratulate the partners – EU, Germany, and Spain for their financial contribution and the agencies selected, namely GIZ, AECID, UNIDO, ITC, Expertise France, and FIAP, for their help in implementing these 4 initiatives …. Let us focus on delivery and concrete results on the ground…. I look forward to a more fruitful and successful future for West Africa.”

The €50 million EU-funded Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) Programme – ECOWAS, jointly implemented by UNIDO and ITC, which will increase sustainable Africa-EU and intra-African trade by improving market access and enhancing trade competitiveness of West African businesses in selected high-potential value chains.

The programme aims to strengthen Africa’s trade and industrial capacity by helping SMEs improve the quality and competitiveness of their products, align with international standards, and access new markets. It will prioritize women- and youth-led businesses to foster economic inclusion and support sustainable business practices.

This ECOWAS Programme forms part of the broader umbrella ATCMA Programme, which includes a Continental component and five regional ones (ECOWAS, COMESA, EAC, ECCAS and SADC). ATCMA supports the African Union’s Agenda 2063, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and is anchored in the EU Global Gateway and the European Green Deal.

The €20.5 million “Support to the ECOWAS Commission in the Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)” project, co-financed by the EU（€11.5 million) and Germany（€9 million), is implemented by GIZ and aims to assist ECOWAS in strengthening key implementation frameworks for trade in services.

The EU co-funded component “Trade in Services Programme West Africa (TiSP West Africa)” focuses on improving the availability of trade in services data and analysis in the region to promote evidence-based policymaking. In addition, it strengthens the capacities of national and regional authorities involved in developing and implementing trade in services policies, as well as of private sector actors seeking to access market opportunities.

The overarching goal of the programme is to increase services liberalization and exports in selected services sectors in the ECOWAS region.

EU Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security and Governance (EPSG) with a total budget of €27.25 million, is co-financed by the EU (€13 million) and Germany (€14.25 million). The project is implemented by a consortium led by GIZ, with Expertise France and the Fundación para la Internacionalización de las Administraciones Públicas (FIAP). It provides technical and financial support to ECOWAS for the strengthening of regional peace, security, and democratic governance.

It supports ECOWAS in addressing security and governance challenges in West Africa by enhancing early conflict detection, security sector reform, electoral support, and inclusive peace processes.

EPSG will work closely with a variety of regional and national stakeholders, ensuring a comprehensive approach to peace and security.

The €14.984 million Organisational Development / Institutional Support to ECOWAS Phase II (OD/ISE II), is co-funded by the European Union (€6 million), Germany (€8 million) and Spain (€0.984 million).

The project is jointly implemented by GIZ and AECID, builds on the achievements of Phase I, and will support internal reforms by the ECOWAS Commission and the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), with a focus on improved processes, leadership development and alignment with the ECOWAS 4×4 strategy.

The project is a technical assistance strengthening the instruments used to implement the ECOWAS Vision 2050 in terms of their impact orientation and gender sensitivity through enhancing the effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability and impact of the EU and multi-actor partnership in the West Africa region, and contributing to increasing the visibility of ECOWAS, communicating the impact of ECOWAS activities to member states’ citizens while countering mis- and dis-information in the region.

UNIDO Director General, Gerd Müller said: “Strengthening intra-African trade within the African Continental Free Trade Area and strengthening Africa-EU trade is more important than ever. It is key to create jobs, improve livelihoods, and to develop fair and sustainable regional and international supply chains.

“We support building green and sustainable economies, foster shared standards, increased competitiveness, and long-term private sector investment partnerships. These are the foundations for sustainable growth which are being strengthened through our cooperation with ECOWAS and the EU.”

ITC Executive Director, Pamela Coke-Hamilton said: “These latest investments in the region, including through the Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access Programme, signals our shared commitment to a more resilient, prosperous West Africa, in line with priorities set by West African countries. Together, we’ll work to unlock market access and boost the export competitiveness of small businesses in key sectors, supporting sustainable, trade-led development.”

GIZ Nigeria Country Director, Dr Markus Wagner said: “To us, supporting ECOWAS means supporting a region full of potential. Our collective efforts, driven by shared interests, aim to unlock this potential, by empowering women and youth, creating economic opportunities for millions, and building a future where peace, stability, and prosperity go hand in hand.”

The high-level launch, held on the sidelines of the ECOWAS 50th anniversary celebrations, welcomed senior ECOWAS officials, EU Member States, African Union officials, and ECOWAS Member States Ambassadors and chargés, UN agency leaders, and other international development partners. Their presence underscored the strong regional ownership and international collaboration driving these programmes forward. Virtual attendance also extended participation to stakeholders across the ECOWAS region and beyond.

Together, the four programmes – ATCMA ECOWAS, TiSP West Africa, EPSG and OD/ISE II – mark a joint commitment to building a more prosperous and resilient West Africa. They stand as a testament to the strong partnership between ECOWAS, the European Union and its Member States, and the United Nations in advancing regional integration, peace, security and sustainable economic development across the region.