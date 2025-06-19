Mayor Aki-Sawyerr meets United Nations Electoral Needs Assessment Mission

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 19 June 2025:

Freetown’s Mayor – Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr yesterday held a meeting with members of the United Nations Electoral Needs Assessment Mission, in the country’s capital Freetown.

Speaking after the meeting, Aki-Sawyerr said: “I welcomed the opportunity to meet with the United Nations Electoral Needs Assessment Mission yesterday morning. I was joined by Councillors Zainab Conteh, Hakiratu Maxwell-Caulker and Unisa Kamara in a constructive engagement with the delegation.

“We shared with them our concerns about the slow implementation of the Tripartite Recommendations. Among other issues, we also pointed out the detrimental impact of the proportional representation (PR) elections systems on local government service delivery as we now have several wards without a councillor, whilst other wards have multiple councillors.

“I am hopeful that the outcome of this mission will contribute positively to improving electoral systems for the conduct of free and fair elections in Sierra Leone.”