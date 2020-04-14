Eleven cases of COVID-19 now confirmed in Sierra Leone  

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 14 April 2020:

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sierra Leone is now eleven. According to unofficial reports, this new case is believed to be a Guinean who had been in quarantine at the Buya Hotel in Port Loko, where two other cases were recently discovered.

The patient who is now isolated at a treatment centre is said to have entered Sierra Leone from Guinea, through the border crossing, and is believed to have had no history of traveling outside of Africa.

According to official government statement issued today, there are no critical cases on the list of confirmed cases that are now in isolation. All, the ministry of information said, are in stable condition.

The cumulative total number of those that have been kept in quarantine stands at 1,428; 661 patients are still held in quarantine; and 767 have been discharged after completing 14 days in quarantine with no symptoms of the virus.

But questions are being asked whether all of those completing their 14 days quarantine are retested before their release.

Both Guinea and Liberia are recording very high number of new cases of COVID-19. Guinea today confirmed 44 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the total number of cases now standing at 363. Liberia has 59 cases and 6 have died.

