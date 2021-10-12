EU promises to maintain support for Sierra Leone’s development

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 October 2021:

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Francis Kai-Kai yesterday Monday held discussions with the New European Union Head of Delegation to Sierra Leone, Ambassador Manuel Müller about the government’s development strategy and cooperation with the EU.

Ambassador Müller said he is encouraged by the reforms undertaken by the government in promoting good governance, human capital development, protecting human rights, and the fight against corruption, and spoke about the long partnership between the EU and Sierra Leone, as demonstrated in the last political dialogue held in July, 2021.

The Ambassador noted that the EU is committed to working with Sierra Leone in strengthening the rule of law, electoral reforms, education, job creation and infrastructure, and spoke of his commitment to strengthen the EU-Sierra Leone partnership.

Minister Kai-Kai (Photo above) warmly welcomed Ambassador Müller, expressing his gratitude for the EU’s long-standing support for Sierra Leone. He said President Julius Maada Bio is keen to continue implementing governance reforms that will position the country as a vibrant democratic nation with accountability, as a priority.

The Minister spoke about the coordinating and supporting role of the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, in implementing the government’s Medium-Term National Development Plan (2019-2023).

He acknowledged that the European Union and the Ministry have worked closely to coordinate the progress achieved over the years.

Dr. Kai-Kai said that he is hopeful of a progressive working relationship and looking for other ways to collaborate with the EU.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Gerald Hatler, Head of Cooperation, EU

