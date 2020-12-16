Femi Claudius Cole speaks about the government’s proposed decentralisation legislation

Sierra Leone Telegraph; 16 December 2020:

Femi Claudius Cole is the founder of the Unity Party in Sierra Leone, and the first woman to form a political party in the country. In 2018, she became the first woman to run for the office of President and remains the only woman party leader in Sierra Leone.

Madam Cole will be speaking live on Sierra Gem Media today about the government’s newly proposed decentralisation legislation; her views on the just concluded Constituency 110 re-run election; and to also speak about situations relating to the growing land grabbing situation in the Western Rural District.

Date: Today, 16th December 2020

Time Zones: 8:00 PM in SL, 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM US EST and 9:00PM ECT.

To join the conversation tonight – please click here:

https://www.facebook.com/sierragemmedia

