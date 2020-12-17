Listen to Sierra Leone’s female political leader – Femi Claudius Cole speak

Sierra Leone Telegraph; 17 December 2020:

Femi Claudius Cole is the founder of the Unity Party in Sierra Leone, and the first woman to form a political party in the country. In 2018, she became the first woman to run for the office of President and remains the only woman party leader in Sierra Leone.

Madam Cole spoke yesterday live on Sierra Gem Media about the government’s newly proposed decentralisation legislation; the just concluded Constituency 110 re-run election; and also about the growing land grabbing situation in the Western Rural District.

Take a listen here and be inspired:

