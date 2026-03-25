Sierra Leone – Empty seats, silent councils and the price citizens are paying – Op ed

Layemin Joe Sandi (JP: Siera Leone Telegraph: 25 March 2026:

My interest in the current situation affecting local councils in Sierra Leone was drawn from a social media post issued by the National PRO of my party, the SLPP, and further reinforced by discussions on the Morning Coffee Programme I listened to today.

In that discussion, it was indicated that SLPP councillors at the Freetown City Council had written to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, requesting for permission to elect an “Acting Mayor”, and that the Minister has approved their request.

It was also reported that an “Acting Mayor” had been elected, awaiting presentation to His Excellency, the President. As someone who has served as a councillor, Deputy Mayor and Mayor for two terms, I must admit that I am deeply concerned. Not from a political standpoint alone, but from the dangerous precedent this may set for local governance in Sierra Leone.

The starting point must always be the law. The Local Government Act 2022 does not create or recognise any office called “Acting Mayor.” The framework it establishes is deliberate and structured.

Where a Mayor is absent, the Deputy Mayor may perform the functions of the office. This is the only form of substitution contemplated within the law, and it preserves the democratic mandate given directly by the people.

Where both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are absent, the law does not transfer executive authority to councillors. Instead, section 16(3) allows councillors, where a meeting is properly constituted, to choose one among themselves to preside over that meeting. This is purely a procedural role.

The councillor so chosen does not become Mayor and does not acquire the powers, authority or status of that office. To interpret it otherwise would be to stretch the law beyond its intent.

Equally critical is the issue of quorum. The Act is clear that a council meeting can only lawfully proceed where at least half of the councillors are present. Without this minimum threshold, there is no valid meeting, and no lawful decision can be taken.

This means that where attendance falls below the required number, any action taken, including attempts to elect or announce an “Acting Mayor”, would be of questionable legal standing.

It is also important to clarify the limits of ministerial authority. While the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs has oversight responsibility and can issue directives or support administrative continuity (section 105), the Act does not empower the Minister to appoint or approve an “Acting Mayor”.

Administrative continuity in such circumstances rests with the Chief Administrator, who ensures that the day-to-day functions of the council continue within the confines of the law.

Where the situation escalates and a council becomes unable to function effectively, the law provides a higher level remedy. Under section 108 of the Act, intervention at that level may be undertaken by the President, but only with the approval of two thirds of Parliament.

This is not a casual power. It is a carefully guarded constitutional safeguard meant for extreme situations, and it must be exercised with caution, transparency and accountability.

None of this takes away from the underlying issues that have led to the current boycott. Concerns around governance, implementation of national recommendations, the drugs crisis and the rising cost of living are real and deserve urgent attention.

However, the method of response must not undermine the legal framework that holds our local governance system together, particularly so, when the country has a listening President.

This is why I believe strongly that this moment calls for dialogue without ego. Political actors must engage one another in good faith, recognising that governance is a shared responsibility.

At the same time, institutions must resist the temptation to create solutions that fall outside the law, no matter how well intentioned they may appear.

Local councils are the closest point of service to the people. When they are weakened, it is the ordinary citizen who suffers first and most. We must therefore proceed with caution, respect the law as it stands and avoid setting precedents that may be difficult to reverse in the future. My honest opinion!

About the author

Layemin Joe Sandi (JP) is a Former Mayor (Two Terms) and Former National PRO Local Councils Association of Sierra Leone.