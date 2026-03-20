Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr celebrates Eid with Muslims across the country

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 20 March 2026:
Today Friday 20th March 2026, marks the end of thirty days of fasting for Muslims all over the world, with prayers and celebrations.
And in the capital of Sierra Leone – Freetown, where today has been declared a public holiday, the capital’s Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr whose politics many believe is deeply rooted in “inclusion, diversity and cohesion”, this morning joined thousands of worshipers at the Murray Town Municipal School for Eid prayers.
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