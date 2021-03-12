Former Freetown Mayor and Abu Daramy acquitted of murder

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2021:

The High Court in Freetown, presided by Justice A. K. Musa, yesterday acquitted and discharged former Mayor of Freetown – Mr. Herbert George-Williams and Abu Bakarr Daramy, who were accused of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, following the death of the journalist – Ibrahim Samura.

Both the former mayor and Mr Daramy had spent over two years in custody at Pademba Road Prison, before their release a few months ago on bail.

The eleven Jurors gave their verdict to acquit yesterday, after State prosecutors failed to prove their case, despite questioning over ten witnesses, against the accused who had always protested their innocence.

Herbert George – Williams and Abu Bakarr Daramy were represented by Human Rights and Criminal Defence lawyers – Melron Nicol – Wilson, Lansana Dumbuya, and others. The state was represented by Umu Sumaray.

Photo Credit: Owl Press.

