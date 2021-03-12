Former Freetown Mayor and Abu Daramy acquitted of murder

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 March 2021:
The High Court in Freetown, presided by Justice A. K. Musa, yesterday acquitted and discharged former Mayor of Freetown – Mr. Herbert George-Williams and Abu Bakarr Daramy, who were accused of murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm, following the death of the journalist – Ibrahim Samura.
Both the former mayor and Mr Daramy had spent over two years in custody at Pademba Road Prison, before their release a few months ago on bail.
The eleven Jurors gave their verdict to acquit yesterday, after State prosecutors failed to prove their case, despite questioning over ten witnesses, against the accused who had always protested their innocence.
Herbert George – Williams and Abu Bakarr Daramy were represented by Human Rights and Criminal Defence lawyers – Melron Nicol – Wilson, Lansana Dumbuya, and others. The state was represented by Umu Sumaray.
Photo Credit: Owl Press.
We continue to pray for the soul of journalist late Samura to rest in perpetual peace. Nevertheless, this regime has left an indelible mark in terms of how the rule of law and justice is dispensed in our nation. Since coming to power, almost all political cases, such as the one involving Dr. Sylvia Blyden, Paolo Conteh, and now mayor Herbert Williams and Abu Daramy, were brought up on trumped up charges.
The only crime these political heavy weights are guilty of, is belonging to the main opposition party. Since returning to Democracy, our nation has never witnessed such a calculated plot to dismantle and annihilate an established political regiment.