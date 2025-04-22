Freetown Mayor Aki-Sawyerr to receive the Lawrence C. Nussdorf Urban Leadership Prize in Philadelphia

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 22 April 2025:

The Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, will be presented with the 2021 Lawrence C. Nussdorf Urban Leadership Prize at the University of Pennsylvania, USA this Friday 25th April.

The 2021 award presentation was delayed due to COVID-related restrictions that prevented in-person gatherings. This special ceremony will now take place at the Penn Institute for Urban Research 20th Annual Urban Leadership Forum.

The award citation references a number of achievements in improving urban sustainability in Freetown, including the construction and operation of the city’s first-ever wastewater treatment plant, the digitalization and expansion of the property rate system and the planting and monitoring of 1.2 million trees under the #FreetownTheTreeTown initiative.

“This award is dedicated to the amazing Councillors, Freetown City Council staff and members of the Mayor’s Delivery Unit who all work so hard to implement our collective #TransformFreetown #TransformingLives development agenda,” says Mayor Aki-Sawyerr.