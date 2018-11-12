Fuad Din Gabisi has passed on – a sad loss

Sierra Leone Telegraph: 12 November 2018:

Mr. Fuad Din Gabisi of 3 Ingham Street, Fourah Bay, Freetown, Sierra Leone, has today Monday 12th November 2018, passed away, aged 84 years.

He is survived by his wife Mrs. Balkisu Din Gabisi; sisters – Haja Bola Deen (Late) and Ola Din-Gabisi who resides in the UK.

He will be sadly missed by his children – Mrs. Christiana Bultman-Sulaiman of the USA; Mr. Sulay Din Gabisi of USA; Miss Zainab Din Gabisi of Freetown; Mr. Aziz Din Gabisi of Freetown; and Mr. Dyfu Din Gabisi of USA.

He is also survived by several grandchildren – Miss Blanche Bultman of USA, Mr. Fuad Din Gabisi Jnr of Liberia, Miss Beatrice Din Gabisi, Miss. Florence Din Gabisi, and Mr. Moses din Gabisi all of the USA.

Mr. Fuad Din Gabisi will be sorely missed by his cousins – Alhaji Mahtami Carew, Haja Asarahi Carew, Mrs. Nancy Kalokoh of USA; nieces and nephews – Mrs. Aniatu Marrah, Alhaji Mildas Din Gabisi, Mrs. Ramatu Williams UK, Mrs. Ajaratu Conteh UK, Mrs. Milan Din Gabisi, Mr. Aziz Din Gabisi of Africell, Mrs. Azizatu Pratt, Mrs. Raidat Daramy, Mr. Tejan Kamara, Mr. Madani Din Gabisi of UK, Mrs. Rashidatu Saquee of UK, Miss Ramata Din Gabisi of UK, Alhaji Sulaiman of UK; and sister-in-law – Haja Fatim Din Gabisi of Wellington.

He is also survived by several great grandchildren at home and abroad; the Din Gabisi, Macauley, Davies, Deen, Hamid, Sulaiman, Carew, Pratt and Tejan-Cole families at home and abroad.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

